Quentin Tarantino looking for new studio for upcoming film

Quentin Tarantino is looking for a new studio.

And the good news? He’s finished the script for his latest movie.

It’s no secret that Quentin Tarantino was ‘heartbroken’ over the recent Harvey Weinstein allegations. After all, he had worked with the movie mogul on all of his previous films. But now the iconic director is looking for a new home… and it seems he’s finished the script for his upcoming movie, simply referred to as ‘#9’.

“After making every movie in his directing career for Miramax and The Weinstein Company, Quentin Tarantino has made the hard decision to look for a new home for his upcoming film,” revealed Deadline. “The pic is being referred to as #9 because it is the ninth picture in his directing oeuvre, and it is being read this week by all of the major studios except Disney.”

Nielsen Will Now Measure Netflix Audiences

Netflix Reveals Its Most Binged Shows

Netflix Releasing 80 Original Films In 2018

Of course, Tarantino had originally planned to make the movie with The Weinstein Company… but with Harvey Weinstein at the centre of the recent sexual assault scandal, it looks as though Tarantino is leaving the company behind.

And the script is already out with every major studio.

“The aspirants for Tarantino’s next film are limited to the major studios, because Tarantino and his WME reps wanted to make one deal with a studio that has the ability to release the picture globally.”

View photos

But what will #9 be about?

At the moment, we have very few details. There have been some rumours that Tarantino’s upcoming movie will involve Charles Manson and the infamous Manson Family murders. But that might not be the whole story.

“There has been a lot of press that the script focuses on Charles Manson and the murder spree he orchestrated,” said Deadline. “But I’m told that is akin to calling Inglourious Basterds a movie about Adolf Hitler, when the Nazi leader was only in a scene or two.”

Either way, it sounds as though he’s already courting an all-star cast.

Margot Robbie was said to be in talks for the role of Manson murder victim Sharon Tate, and it looks as though she could star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson and Brad Pitt. But no official casting announcements have been made.

The first order of business will be for Tarantino to secure a studio.

Which will it be? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Riz Ahmed In Talks For Netflix’s Hamlet

David Fincher ‘Not Tolerant Of Mistakes’

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Shaft Netflix Reboot