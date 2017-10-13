Quentin Tarantino ‘Heartbroken’ by Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Quentin Tarantino, the Oscar-winning filmmaker who has made all of his films with Miramax or The Weinstein Company has broken his silence about the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein.

“For the last week I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein,” the “Pulp Fiction” director wrote in a statement posted by his actress friend Amber Tamblyn Thursday.

“I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it,” he continued.













Also Read: Weinstein Co. Survival in Question as Harvey Weinstein Scandal Expands

In a prior tweet, Tamblyn said she had had a “long dinner” with Tarantino on Wednesday night and asked her to share his statement about Weinstein.





Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He has asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017









All eight of Tarantino’s features were distributed by Weinstein either at Miramax or The Weinstein Company, including his most recent, “The Hateful Eight” — which was TWC’s highest grossing film.

Weinstein helped build Tarantino’s career, including an aggressive Oscar campaign for his breakout 1994 film “Pulp Fiction.”

The bloody, plot-twisty caper surprised many by earning seven nominations, including Best Picture. Tarantino shared an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with Roger Avary.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Oliver Stone's Defense of Harvey Weinstein Sparks Anger, Accusations

Weinstein Co. Survival in Question as Harvey Weinstein Scandal Expands

Rose McGowan Clarifies: Harvey Weinstein 'Raped Me'