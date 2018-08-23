Quentin Tarantino Casts Uma Thurman's Daughter Maya Hawke For His Next Film

The acclaimed director has tapped his former muse's daughter for his upcoming film.

Quentin Tarantino is keeping things in the family.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has tapped none other than Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman, for his new film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, ET has learned. Thurman has notably been the leading lady in several of Tarantino's films.

It's the latest casting in what has been a great year for Hawke, who in March, was revealed to be headed to Hawkins for season three of Netflix's Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, parts of Tarantino and Thurman's rocky past professional relationship have surfaced this year. Earlier this year, Thurman alleged in an explosive New York Times article that Tarantino’s longtime producer Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her years ago. Weinstein has denied Thurman's allegations.

She also alleged in the interview that the 55-year-old director put her life in danger with a risky car chase scene while filming Kill Bill. She claims to have requested a stunt driver multiple times but Tarantino could not be dissuaded. In the scene, Thurman’s car crashes into a palm tree. Filming the shot lead to injuries for the actress which she still struggles with to this day. Tarantino has since shared his regret for making the decision.

"I am guilty, for putting her in that car, but not the way that people are saying I am guilty of it," the director said in an interview with Deadline in February. "It's the biggest regret of my life, getting her to do that stunt."

Besides Hawke, Tarantino has also hired Girls star and creator Lena Dunham, as well as Austin Butler and Lorenza Izzo to be in the film.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where onetime TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

On Aug. 5, Vanessa Hudgens expressed her excitement to ET that Butler, her boyfriend, was joining the cast of the film.

“I’m so stoked for him right now!” she said while on the red carpet with Butler at the premiere of her movie, Dog Days. “The fact that he just did Broadway for the first time, just did a film with Jim Jarmusch, he’s about to do a movie with Quentin… Like, I can’t! I’m so proud.”

