Quentin Tarantino Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein: ‘Stunned and Heartbroken’

Longtime Harvey Weinstein collaborator Quentin Tarantino has broken his silence regarding the explosive sexual harassment allegations surrounding the mogul via a tweet from Amber Tamblyn Thursday night.

The actress posted a statement on friend Tarantino’s behalf, which reads, “For the last week, I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.”





Tamblyn wrote in a previous tweet that she had gone to a “long dinner” with Tarantino the night previous, where he asked her to make the statement for him.

Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He has asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017





The Weinstein Company produced all of Tarantino’s films since “Pulp Fiction,” most recently “The Hateful Eight,” “Inglourious Basterds,” and “Django Unchained,” which is the company’s highest-grossing film. The two are close friends, with Weinstein having thrown an engagement party for Tarantino in September.

Variety has reached out to Tarantino’s reps for comment.

Related stories

Weinstein Company's Movie Operation Was at a Low Point Even Before Scandal

Quentin Tarantino Honored With Vanguard Leadership Award at Sundance Next Fest Kick-Off

Sundance Next Fest to Include Conversations With Ava DuVernay, Larry Wilmore

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!