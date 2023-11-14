Queer Eye's Bobby Berk to leave show

Queer Eye's resident interior designer Bobby Berk said season eight would be his last show

Queer Eye co-host Bobby Berk has announced he is leaving the Netflix show with a "heavy heart".

In a post on Instagram, the interior design expert said the upcoming eighth season of the makeover show would be his last.

He explained it had "not been an easy decision" but a "necessary one". The 42-year-old has been on the show since its reboot on Netflix in 2018.

The Queer Eye cast said Bobby would "forever" be part of the Fab Five.

Reacting to the announcement, fellow Queer Eye presenter Jonathan Van Ness said: "One of a kind and such a star. Love you Bobby."

Speaking of Bobby, the show's food and wine expert Antoni Porowski said: "#Foreverthefab5 indeed, and don't forget it."

"I'm about to be at Netflix's door and e-mails telling them you can't leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!" said co-host Karamo Brown.

Announcing his departure from the Emmy Award-winning showon social media on Monday, Bobby said: "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

Thanking the show's fans, he added they had "embraced me and accepted me for who I am".

Fans on social media have reacted with surprise to the announcement.

"Woken up to find out that Bobby Berk is leaving Queer Eye. What is this?!", tweeted one fan.

"I am officially in a state of mourning pls don't contact me for the next 7-10 working days," said another.

"So do they just like replace Bobby with someone new on Queer Eye," asked one fan.

Netflix has not provided information on whether there will be a replacement for Bobby in the ninth season of the show.

Bobby has not given an explicit reason for his decision to leave.

His announcement comes three months after he announced his father's death in August.

The designer found fame after a troubled childhood.

He has previously spoken about how, at the age of 15, he left home because he did not feel able to come out as gay in his religious family and community in Missouri.

He ended up living in his car and with friends, before later becoming the creative director of a furnishing company and then launching his own interior design business.

Queer Eye has appeared on Netflix since 2018