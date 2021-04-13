Queer Eye's Tan France, Husband Rob Expecting First Baby via Surrogate: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Benjamin VanHoose
·2 min read

 

Tan France is becoming a dad!

The Queer Eye star, 37, and his husband Rob are currently expecting their first baby via surrogate, he announced on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a playful photo of himself with an ultrasound image over his stomach.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" he writes. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years." 

France continues, "Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

On his own Instagram page, Rob, an artist, shared an illustration of a baby, writing alongside it, "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this. ❤️😭❤️😭."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

In a September 2019 interview with NPR's Terry Gross, France said he "always wanted to be a father."

"I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children," he explained at the time, adding that "surrogacy for gay men costs a heck of a lot."

"I was going to be a stay-at-home dad, which is something I've wanted for many, many, many years. And so that was the plan," he added. "And I actually — crazily, I still want six. I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."  

In a February 2020 interview with People NOW, France opened up about his relationship, saying that Rob is "really handsome" and "he just tells me I'm beautiful every day." 

"Every day, he just tells me how much he loves me and everything he loves about me, and I do the same for him," he said at the time. "And it's not something we said 'Oh we should do this for each other.' We just started doing it."

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Bieber says 'drugs were a numbing agent' during career low: 'I was sad inside'

    The 27-year-old singer reflects on his unhappiness and how God and his wife Hailey Bieber have helped him through.

  • Justin Bieber Says His First Year of Marriage to Hailey Was 'Really Tough'

    Justin Bieber opens up about his marriage to Hailey Bieber in a new cover story for GQ, on newsstands April 20.

  • John Oliver calls out Biden for not signing refugee reform: ‘Pick up a f***ing pen’

    During Sunday’s "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," the host called out President Biden for failing to live up to his promises of refugee admissions reform.

  • White House issues first-ever proclamation on Black maternal health

    The White House on Tuesday issued its first-ever presidential proclamation marking Black Maternal Health Week as part of an effort to highlight racial gaps in pregnancy and childbirth-related deaths.Why it matters: The U.S. retains the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world, largely due to high mortality rates among Black mothers, according to research by Commonwealth Fund. Black women in the U.S. are 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBlack infants die at more than twice the rate of white infants: 10.8 per 1,000 Black infants versus 4.6 per 1,000 white infants, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What they're saying: "Black women in our country are facing a maternal health crisis," Vice President Kamala Harris said at a Tuesday roundtable event. "We know the primary reasons why: systemic racial inequities and implicit bias.""I've heard many stories — stories of women who are experiencing postpartum depression, only to be dismissed. Stories of women telling their doctors they were experiencing pain, only to be ignored.""Stories of women who could not hold their newborn baby because that child had to be on life support or receive a blood transfusion after blood transfusion after blood transfusion.""Black women deserve to be heard. ... And like all people, they must be treated with dignity."The administration said it has taken initial actions to help reduce maternal mortality and morbidity, including:Investing $200 million to implement implicit bias training and create state pregnancy medical home programs, among other things.Increasing funding for the Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights by 24%, to $47.9 million "to ensure protection of civil rights in health care."Providing $340 million, an increase of 18.7%, to the Title X Family Planning program in an effort to improve access to reproductive and preventive health services.Offering states the option to extend postpartum coverage to one year instead of the 60-day minimum through a Medicaid waiver that provides an easier process for states.Worth noting: Illinois on Monday became the first state to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Moby says there are 'so many layers' to the Natalie Portman story

    Portman had accused him of "being creepy" with her, after he claimed in his book that they dated.

  • Carlos Vives Talks New Song with Ricky Martin About 'Magical' City of San Juan, Puerto Rico

    "He'll never stop being that sincere, happy, spontaneous person," Vives says about Ricky Martin

  • Longtime Indiana Pacers coach Bobby 'Slick' Leonard dies at 88

    Bobby "Slick" Leonard led the Pacers to three ABA titles during his 12 seasons leading the franchise.

  • These Celebrities Don't Use Their Real Names

    Brad Pitt, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus aren't who you think they are. Reese Witherspoon, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Rihanna—it's as if these celebrities were destined to make it big in Hollywood from the moment their parents signed their birth certificate. Instead, they paved their own ways, often adopting a stage name to help open doors.

  • Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates 'Dearest' Daughter Mila's 'Empathy and Heart' on Her 8th Birthday

    "You came into the world fast and spirited, making me a mom, changing me forever," says Jenna Bush Hager, who also has daughter Poppy Louise, 5, and Henry "Hal" Harold, 21 months

  • Anna Kendrick & Amanda Seyfried Talk of Starring in New ‘Wicked’ Movie

    The idea was originally posed by ﻿Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried﻿, who has apparently been campaigning for a ﻿Wicked ﻿film for years. She...

  • Stephen King's Lisey's Story Adaptation Gets Apple TV+ Premiere Date

    Stephen King himself will begin telling Lisey’s Story on Friday, June 4, when Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes of its adaptation of his best-selling novel. New episodes will follow every Friday for six weeks. Adapted by King, who personally wrote all eight episodes, Lisey’s Story is described as “a deeply personal thriller” that […]

  • 'He did not deserve this': Family remembers Daunte Wright as an adoring dad who enjoyed playing sports and celebrating the Fourth of July

    Daunte Wright, fatally shot by Minnesota police, was an adoring father with a happy laugh who enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July, his family says.

  • Lady Gaga Stuns in a Wedding Dress While Filming 'House of Gucci'

    Gaga's currently filming in Rome.

  • This Is Us Sneak Peek: Randall and Kevin Kick Off Their Long-Awaited Talk — 'Here We Go'

    PEOPLE exclusively has the first look at the "Brotherly Love" episode in which Kevin visits Randall in Philadelphia for their long-awaited talk

  • Khloe Kardashian missed a chance at personal reflection, critics say

    Kardashian's critics said that for a woman who profits off an idealized beauty standard, she missed a chance to reflect on her own part in a vicious cycle.

  • Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad says ‘religious freedom is a human right’ after proposed France hijab ban

    The Olympian has been an outspoken activist for Muslim women.

  • This Robot-Vacuum Mop Is $330 Off on Amazon — and Shoppers Say It Will ‘Change Your Life’

    Talk about a deal

  • How I built a home gym without spending more than $250 on any exercise machine

    It goes without saying that gyms across the country took a huge hit in 2020 and it may still be several years before some of them fully recover. But as much as I love going to the gym and as much as I'm rooting for small independent gym owners, there's no way I'm going back to the gym anytime soon. Interactive fitness apps are more than enough to motivate me, and they're typically much less expensive than a gym membership. On top of that, I've spent the past year building my own home gym with all the exercise machines I need. No, I didn't spend thousands and thousands of dollars building a home gym. Believe it or not, the figure is actually in the hundreds. How did I pull it off? Simple: Amazon is packed full of well-reviewed home gym gear that costs so much less than you think. Did you know you can get a really good flywheel-style exercise bike for just $181? How about a best-selling mechanical treadmill for only $147? You won't believe the kind of value you can at Amazon if you know where to look. And lucky for you, we're going to show you exactly where to look. Skipping the gym doesn't have to mean skipping workouts. If you think you can't afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get your own gear and watch it pay for itself in no time? We gave you two great examples above, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Other hot home gym deals on Amazon right now include a foldable exercise bike for $160, an electric treadmill for $225, and an elliptical trainer for just $179! There are so many great deals available right now in Amazon's exercise and fitness section, and you'll find five particularly impressive and affordable options down below. Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike fully adjustable seat, can be adjusted up/down and forward/back. foam grip handles can be adjusted up/down chain drive provides realistic, smooth and quiet workouts adjustable resistance for variable workout heavy-duty crank and steel frame construction with a 30 lb chromed solid flywheel ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill Steel Frame with powder-coated finish, Wide side rails for safety Oversized belt rollers provide a very smooth and consistent walking experience Incline adjustments feature quick and easy 2 position incline levels of 6 and 10 degrees Longer handles with foam grips provide for walking security and loss of balance TOUNTLETS Folding Electric Treadmill [Healthy exercise]:Supports different running speeds of 1-10KM / H, starting from walking, step by step, variable speed fast running, fast fat burning [Space-saving design]: The treadmill can be carried and folded for easy installation and placement. It can be placed under the bed, under the TV cabinet, vertically in the corner, and on the balcony, without taking up space [Respiratory balanced shock absorption]: The hidden breathing shock absorption column is evenly distributed on the running board and the frame compartment, and you can get a good shock absorption effect no matter you step on any area of the running board [screen operation]: Simplify the main control interface. Highly centralized the complex control interface. Use fewer operations to achieve more functions. Simpler and easier to use Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer RESISTANCE: Easily adjust the intensity of your workout with the twist of the precise micro-controller equipped with 8 levels of magnetic resistance. DIGITAL MONITOR WITH PULSE: Follow along with your workout progress on the digital monitor that displays your time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. MaxKare Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike 【3-IN-1 EXERCISE BIKE with TENSION ROPE】You can convert (turning knob) the stationary bike to upright form which gives you a high-intensity exercise to challenge yourself. Recumbent or semi-recurrent brings you a less strenuous workout. The arm tension resistance bands come with exercise bike stationary, you can train arm muscles and upper body in order to to achieve a balanced and scientific full-body training 【8 LEVELS ADJUSTABLE MAGNETIC RESISTANCE】This magnetic exercise bike is compatible with different workout strengths for not only different aged groups from beginner to professional and different but also different stages of your exercise(warm-up to strenuous training) due to 8 levels of magnetic resistance adjustment. The magnetic wheel differs from a traditional chain wheel, so this exercise bike ensures a smooth and quiet riding experience. Do not worry about your baby waking up! 【LCD DISPLAY & PHONE HOLDER】MaxKare exercise cycle includes phone/Pad mount, you can enjoy favorite entertainment while cycling. Pulse track your heart rate and the digital LCD monitor display the fitness data including the heart rate, time, speed, distance cycled and calories burned clearly. Hence you know if your current amount of exercise is suitable for your health.

  • Pregnant Erin Napier Jokes About Small Baby Bump at 32 Weeks: 'I Know It's Weird'

    Erin and Ben Napier are expecting their second child together, a baby girl, next month

  • 'Deadly Illusions' Is Either The Worst Netflix Movie Or the Greatest Guilty Pleasure

    We can't look away.