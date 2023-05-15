'Queenmaker' sneak peek: 'I just want to be a housewife'

Watch Tinsley Mortimer in an exclusive clip from the Hulu documentary, 'Queenmaker'

Video Transcript

- What's next for you, Tinsely?

TINSELY MORTIMER: You know, people ask you what you do, or things? Or, what do you want to do? It's like, I don't really know what to say.

Sometimes you just, like, give, like, a generic answer. Like, actually, it's the same answer I give now. I say, I just want to be a housewife-- a real housewife. Not a "Real Housewife," but a real housewife. [LAUGHS]

Because, I mean, you know, I mean, I don't really want to talk about all my business stuff I want to do and things. Like, but I also do want to have a child and be a housewife, a real one. Anyway, sorry. Tangents.