Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Old Age'

Queen Elizabeth's cause of death has been revealed.

The record-breaking monarch died of old age, according to a document published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday.

The Queen's time of death was also on the newly released document, listed as 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death. Anne previously said in a statement, "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life."

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth at age 96 in an official statement. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read, referring to the monarch's Scotland estate where she traditionally spent the late summer months.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years who died at age 99 in April 2021, also died of old age, according to his death certificate.

Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Queen Elizabeth II

Upon the Queen's passing, the United Kingdom — where she reigned for a record 70 years — mourned. Around the world, including in the other nations that called her the head of state or sovereign, her death was grieved by those to whom she was an unwavering fixture amid the turmoil of ever-changing times.

The loss was most profound for her large family, including her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In a statement released shortly after the news of her death, her eldest son King Charles III mourned the loss of his mother. Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George, 9.

In the statement from Buckingham Palace, the King, 73, said, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Prince Charles, queen elizabeth

John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles concluded, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Ahead of the news of her death, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that "the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," adding, "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth on her final engagement - September 2022

The Queen's death comes after a year of various health issues. In October 2021, she stepped out with a walking cane. The same month, she canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland under medical advice from her doctors and spent a night in the hospital.

Queen Elizabeth also decided not to appear at the Remembrance Day ceremony in November due to a sprained back and did not celebrate a traditional Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, partially due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases around the holidays.

She tested positive for COVID-19 in February. She was being monitored for mild cold-like symptoms while continuing to carry on light duties, according to Buckingham Palace.

After the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 6, two days before her death, Buckingham Palace announced the following day that the Queen would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

The monarch's state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, gathering 2,000 leaders and royals from around the world. The service was followed by a committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where she was later buried in a private ceremony beside her husband Prince Philip, her father King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and her sister Princess Margaret.