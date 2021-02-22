  • Oops!
Queen Elizabeth to Make TV Appearance Hours Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

Stephanie Petit
·3 min read
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's TV special with Oprah Winfrey — their first sit-down interview since their engagement — will air just hours after the royal family will make their own TV appearance.

The annual Commonwealth Day service, which normally gathers people from all over the world at Westminster Abbey, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the BBC will broadcast a television special featuring members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are all set to contribute, while the 94-year-old monarch will appear in a pre-recorded message from Windsor Castle.

The Commonwealth Day TV special has been in the works since January, and the time slot was decided around three weeks ago, PEOPLE understands.

Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton

The broadcast will air on Sunday, March 7 — the same day as CBS's 90-minute primetime special in which Oprah sits down for an "intimate conversation" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Due to the time difference, Meghan and Harry's interview will air in the early morning hours of March 8 in the U.K.)

RELATED: A Complete Timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit from Royal Life

David Livingston/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty Oprah Winfrey; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The special airs weeks after Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, announced that they are expecting their second child — and shortly after they confirmed they would not be returning as working members of the royal family.

CBS said Oprah's talk with Meghan would be "covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," according to a statement. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Commonwealth Day 2020

The March 2020 celebration of Commonwealth Day marked Meghan and Prince Harry's final appearance as working royals — and the last time they were seen with members of the royal family.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Commonwealth Day 2020

Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images Commonwealth Day 2020

Later that month, Harry and Meghan relocated to California with their son Archie, who will turn 2 in May.

RELATED: Look Back on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Interview — Before Their Sit-Down with Oprah!

Misan Harriman Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal on Feb. 14

Less than a week after the couple announced that they are expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will officially not be returning to their royal roles. The announcement came a few weeks shy of their 12-month review period.

Meghan and Harry will no longer keep their patronages (their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities). Further, Prince Harry will lose his honorary military appointments, which will subsequently be redistributed "among working members of The Royal Family."

Although Prince Harry and Meghan no longer use their coveted His/Her Royal Highness titles, they will retain them — along with their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the Buckingham Palace announcement said.

    Facebook on Sunday took down the main page of the Myanmar military for violating its standards against inciting violence, as the first protester to die following the military coup was laid to rest. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing lost her fight for life on Friday, 10 days after being hit by a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw. On Sunday, a procession carried the body of the young woman who had turned 20 on a life support machine from the hospital to a cemetery. Hundreds of people in cars and on bikes followed the vehicle with her body and a large photo of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing placed on the front. In Yangon, the country’s biggest city, around 1,000 demonstrators also came together to honour the young grocery worker, with some laying roses and petals on her image. “I want to say through the media to the dictator and his associates, we are peaceful demonstrators,” said protester Min Htet Naing. “Stop the genocide! Stop using lethal weapons!” Many thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest the Feb. 1 seizing of power by the junta and detentions of Ms Suu Kyi and other members of her government. The junta claims that elections held in November – which Ms Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide – were tainted by voting irregularities. Saturday saw the bloodiest day so far in two weeks of demonstrations, when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, killing two people, including a teenage boy. On Sunday, Facebook announced it had deleted the page of the Myanmar military, which is known as the Tatmadaw. “In line with our global policies, we’ve removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm,” a Facebook representative said in a statement. The social media giant had already taken down other accounts linked to the military, including in 2018 that of army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who is now in charge of Myanmar. Also Sunday, authorities arrested a well-known actor, Lu Min, at his home, according to his wife. He was one of six celebrities who authorities previously said were wanted for encouraging civil servants to join the protest movement. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the use of "deadly violence" against the crowd in Mandalay. "The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable," Mr Guterres wrote on Twitter. The UN General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Friday for informal talks about the situation of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, but the coup is likely to take centre stage. Later on Sunday, Myanmar's foreign ministry accused the UN and foreign countries of "flagrant interference" in its internal affairs.