Queen Elizabeth, top royals gather for Salvation Army Christmas event outdoors at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II talks with Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla of Cornwall as they wait to thank local volunteers and key workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic and over Christmas in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, on Dec. 8, 2020.

Christmas for the royals will be a lot more isolated this year but The Salvation Army Band chased away the blues with festive music outdoors at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, as Queen Elizabeth II hosted an event to thank British workers and volunteers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 94-year-old queen appeared in the castle's quadrangle shortly after 4 p.m. local time, to listen to a selection of Christmas carols performed by The Salvation Army Band, meet with leaders of the army in Britain, and to thank both the army and the band for their work to help others during the pandemic and over the Christmas season.

Joining the queen: her heir, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, and her grandson, Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate of Cambridge.

Also: The queen's youngest son, Prince Edward Earl of Wessex and his wife, Countess Sophie of Wessex, and her daughter, Princess Anne the Princess Royal.

Later, as the afternoon wore on and dusk fell, members of the family mingled, at a proper distance and wearing masks, with their guests under a marquee set up in the quadrangle.

It was the largest gathering of senior royals in one place since the pandemic forced the cancellation or alteration of annual royal ceremonies, such as the Trooping the Colour parade in June.

The queen, dressed in a scarlet coat, hat and red-and-white scarf, was smiling broadly when she arrived to meet her family in the quadrangle.

It was the latest tribute by the royals to express gratitude to the countless people and organizations throughout the United Kingdom who have stepped up during the pandemic to help others affected by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The quadrangle celebration also was the last stop on Will and Kate's three-day tour via the Royal Train, begun Sunday, to personally thank people and organizations in England, Scotland and Wales.

The couple traveled a total of 1,250 miles to meet with teachers, volunteers, front-line workers, care home staff, schoolchildren and young people to hear about their experiences with the pandemic and to thank them for their efforts.

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, wearing masks and socially distanced, mingled under a tent in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle at an event to thank local volunteers and key workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic and over Christmas, on Dec. 8, 2020.

They also celebrated communities coming together by highlighting organizations like the NHS Charities Together that have been supported by community relief funds. In honor of the royals' trip, 10-year-old British artist Joe Whale created a doodle depicting the duke and duchess' Royal Train ride.

For the castle event, Kate wore a dark green coat with a black fur collar. Earlier in the day, during the train tour, she wore a scarlet coat by Alexander McQueen with a tartan scarf and matching tartan skirt.

The Windsor Castle event was another instance of royals adapting and making do under unprecedented constraints due to the pandemic. The queen and other senior royals typically carry out numerous in-person duties and engagements during the Christmas season.

But that's not been possible since the spring, when the queen first went into isolation at the castle about 25 miles west of London. Last week, she carried out her first virtual "audience," greeting incoming ambassadors to the Court of St James. She appeared on computer screen from Windsor Castle while the new ambassadors presented their credentials at Buckingham Palace.

The castle celebration also was a way for the Windsors to be together, briefly and outdoors, in the lead-up to the Christmas season, which they would normally spend at the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

This year the traditional family get-together has been cancelled. The 94-year-old queen and her husband, Prince Philip, 99, are spending Christmas alone and "quietly" at Windsor Castle for the first time in decades. She's not even expected to appear at church for Christmas Day services, which the devout queen usually never misses.

The rest of the family will be scattered at their own estates around England, while grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, and their baby, Archie, 1, will spend Christmas at their new home in Santa Barbara County, California.

The need to protect the nonagenarian royals from the virus remains paramount: The queen spent only about 20 minutes in the sprawling quadrangle for the Salvation Army event.

She and Prince Philip are expected to be among the first to be vaccinated under Britain's historic mass vaccination program, which began Tuesday, although it's doubtful they will do so on camera. When asked by Savannah Guthrie on the "Today" show about that, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that's not likely.

"I'm not sure they will do it on camera, but I'm sure arrangements will be made according to the phased approach that I set out, and like any family, you know, they will have felt the pressures and all the worries that surround this pandemic as well," said Raab, who is also one of the leaders of Britain's vaccine distribution program.

But her children and grandchildren stayed to greet local volunteers and key workers from organizations and charities in Berkshire (the county where Windsor Castle is located) who will be volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles, 72, has already had COVID-19, as has Prince William, 38, his elder son; both tested positive earlier this year and recovered from mild symptoms.

