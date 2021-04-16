Queen Elizabeth Shares a Private and Candid Photo of Her and Prince Philip Ahead of Funeral

Countess of Wessex Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth is sharing a private photo of her and Prince Philip with the world ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service on Saturday.

In the candid snap, which was taken by the couple's daughter-in-law, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, the Queen and Philip flash candid smiles as they relax in the Scottish Highlands — a beloved summer retreat for the royal family.

"The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003," the caption on the Royal Family Instagram reads.

"Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life," the message continues.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Releases Her First Official Statement That Doesn't Include Prince Philip

Following the death of Prince Philip on April 9, Sophie, who is the wife of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, shared an update on how the monarch is coping in the wake of her husband's death.

"The Queen has been amazing," she said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Charles Anson, former press secretary to the Queen, told PEOPLE on Friday that the 94-year-old monarch was prepared for Philip's death after years of health troubles.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

"She would have thought about this moment several times, and her way would be to remain as steady and as calm as possible," Anson said. "That comes naturally to her through her temperament and her experience."

"In my years of working for her she was always calm, no matter what was going on," he added. "But for any human being, this is a very cathartic moment."

But as Queen Elizabeth prepares to lay her "beloved husband" of 73 years to rest tomorrow, she is grieving. "She always copes amazingly," her friend and coronation maid of honor Lady Anne Glenconner tells PEOPLE. "But he was her rock."