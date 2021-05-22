Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to Prince Philip with Sentimental Brooch During Visit to Navy Carrier

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maria Pasquini
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Image Queen Elizabeth     

Queen Elizabeth is paying her respects.

On Saturday, the Queen visited the company of the HMS Queen Elizabeth — an aircraft carrier named by the monarch— in Portsmouth, ahead of its upcoming world tour. 

During the visit, the monarch went aboard the ship, where she got a chance to meet with the officers as well as the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines personnel ahead of the ship's maiden operational deployment. An additional 250 United States Marines will also be serving on the operation.

The Queen wore a matching red coat and hat for the outing as well as a brooch given to her by her late husband Prince Philip, who was a naval veteran. The monarch wore the "Scarab" brooch in yellow gold, carved ruby and diamond, which was a personal gift from Philip in 1966. She also wore the meaningful accessory in a portrait celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Image Queen Elizabeth     

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Image Queen Elizabeth     

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Image Queen Elizabeth     

Over the course of 28 weeks, the ship will lead the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group on a journey of over 26,000 nautical miles, traveling from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. 

HMS Queen Elizabeth is one of the two largest warships ever built by the Royal Navy. 

RELATED: Why Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Planted a Tree Together at Windsor Castle

Leon Neal/Getty HMS Queen Elizabeth     

The Queen named the HMS Queen Elizabeth in July 2014, during a trip she made alongside her husband.

She was also on hand to formally commission the aircraft carrier in 2017, where she was joined by daughter Princess Anne, who wore a naval uniform (she holds some honorary positions in the Royal Navy).

"As the daughter, wife and mother of naval officers, I recognize the unique demands our nation asks of you and I will always value my special link with HMS Queen Elizabeth, her ship's company and their families," the Queen said at the time, in a nod to her husband.

Although by that time, the Duke of Edinburgh had retired, the monarch shared a warm message on his behalf. 

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Opens Parliament with Prince Charles and Camilla by Her Side

Earlier this month, the Queen attended the State Opening of Parliament — her first official engagement outside of Windsor Castle since Philip's death.

She was accompanied by her son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who arrived separately from the Queen.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

A former senior aide at the palace previously told PEOPLE, "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."

A close royal insider added, "She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him."

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry Accuses the Monarchy of Conspiring With the Media to Smear Meghan Markle With Bullying Claim

    KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry has accused the British monarchy of conspiring with the media to smear his wife, Meghan Markle, in the days before their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.Harry made the incendiary claim in the closing minutes of the final episode of his new five-part documentary series on mental health as he discussed the fallout from the March interview with Oprah.Harry said, “Before the interview had aired, because of their headlines and the combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much.“That is heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried, and she cried, and she cried.”I’ve never had any anger through this, I’ve always had compassion.— Prince HarryIn alleging that the palace and the media conspired to discredit Meghan, Harry appears to be referencing a March 2 report in The Times of London that said Meghan had been accused of bullying and harassing staff when she was a working royal.The well-sourced report by royal reporter Valentine Low quoted details of an email sent by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former PR supremo, to Prince William’s private secretary. Knauf wrote: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.”He added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”The email said: “I questioned if the Household policy on bullying and harassment applies to principals.”Buckingham Palace has said it is investigating the claim, which came in the days before the first Oprah sitdown aired.Harry also again referenced his bombshell claim that a member of the royal family questioned him about what color their baby’s skin was likely to be.He said: “The interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is incredibly relatable to a lot of people around the world, despite our unique privileged position.”Harry also said of the interview: “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.”Explosive Harry and Meghan Bio, ‘Finding Freedom,’ Will Be Updated With Fresh Royal FeudingHe also denied he was motivated by anger, saying: “I’ve never had any anger through this. I’ve always had compassion.”Harry also said that leaving the royal family was made extremely difficult for him: “Making this move was really scary. At every possible opportunity, the forces working against us tried to make it impossible.”In his final remarks, which effectively wrap up Oprah Winfrey’s show, Harry said: “I have no regrets, it is incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I am in a place where I feel I should have been four years ago.“I’m now more comfortable in my own skin. I don’t get panic attacks. I have learned more about myself in the last four years and 32 years before. I have my wife to thank for that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Queen Elizabeth's New Puppy Fergus, a Gift Given During Prince Philip's Last Days, Dies

    Queen Elizabeth II is facing yet another loss. Her Majesty's 5-month-old puppy, Fergus, has reportedly died. The puppy is said to have been one of two dogs gifted to the Queen earlier this year when Prince Philip was in the hospital.

  • We’ll stand up to China as the sheriff of the seas, says Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth will show “our friends in China” the UK's belief in the international law of the sea. The Prime Minister made his comments ahead of the £3 billion aircraft carrier’s first operational deployment to Asia, where it will interact with more than 40 nations. Mr Johnson said: "One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea, and in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point.” Mr Johnson add that while “we don't want to antagonise anybody”, the Government believes that “the United Kingdom plays a very important role, with friends and partners, the Americans, the Dutch, the Australians, the Indians many, many others, in upholding the rule of law, the international rules-based system on which we all depend”. It comes after The Telegraph revealed that the warship will sail through the South China Sea (a vital shipping route which Beijing has become increasingly assertive over in recent years) but will not sail through the Taiwan Strait, despite Beijing's vow to annex Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. Admiral Lord West, the former first sea lord, previously said such a move was "unnecessary". "I think it's enough of a statement by going through the South China Sea," he said. "You don't need to rub people's faces in it by travelling through the Formosa Strait."

  • Princess Eugenie Congratulates Sister Princess Beatrice on Her Baby News with a Special Emoji!

    The youngest York sister can't wait to be an auntie

  • Kacey Musgraves Says She Was 'Dying Inside' Before Split from Ruston Kelly: 'I Felt Broken'

    Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly finalized their divorce in September 2020 after announcing their split two months prior

  • Why Kelley Flanagan Told Peter Weber to "Get the Hell Out of My Life" Following Split

    Kelley Flanagan revealed why she no longer speaks to Peter Weber after their breakup earlier this year, explaining she was "not happy" about some revelations.

  • Warriors' Steph Curry named NBA MVP finalist this season

    Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are finalists for this year's NBA MVP.

  • Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Reveals Why He Refused to Watch the Iconic Series Until Now

    Scott Patterson is watching Gilmore Girls for the first time ever for his new podcast, "I'm All In, and exclusively revealed to E! News which scene he's nervous to watch.

  • George Floyd's murder fueled the Black Lives Matter movement. A year later, activists and families are clashing over what comes next

    After George Floyd's death, the Black Lives Matter movement built unprecedented influence. It also faces criticism over some of its goals.

  • The Most Unexpected Soap Opera Cameos Ever

    If a star didn't get their start with an appearance on a soap opera, that doesn't exactly mean they'll never make one. There are plenty of A-listers who have graced the small screen with a highly-anticipated cameo on a soap opera, and they aren't the only ones—athletes and musicians have been known to get in on the action, too. Take a look at some of the most surprising soap opera cameos ever.

  • Princess Eugenie Shares a Never-Before-Seen Photo from Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day

    The photo is absolutely stunning. 😍

  • The One Where We Meet the 'Friends' Reunion Guest Stars

    Richard Burke, Janice and Jill Green walk back into Central Perk...

  • Paul Walker’s Famed Supra From ‘The Fast and the Furious’ Is Heading to Auction Next Month

    The 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV Will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson's annual Las Vegas sale in June.

  • Kevin McCarthy Is the Pathetic ‘Leader’ Republicans Deserve

    Justin Sullivan/GettyRepublicans, conventional wisdom suggests, are destined to take back the House of Representatives next year. This is partly because Democrats hold a very slim majority, partly because the president’s party historically loses about 30 seats during midterms, and partly because redistricting will handle what historical trends don’t. A recent headline in Roll Call said it best, “Republicans should disband if they don’t win back the House in 2022.” (We should be so lucky.)Joe Biden’s big spending policies aren’t helping. They risk spurring inflation and depressing job growth numbers (not to mention the out-of-control growth of debt and deficits). Add in the border surge and internecine schisms over such things as the “woke” left’s anti-Israel stance, and Democrats don’t just appear destined to lose—they probably deserve to lose.Luckily for Democrats, Republicans are the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Why should we believe that a party “led” by the likes of Kevin McCarthy can capitalize on a seemingly golden opportunity served up just for them? I’m not sold.Republicans Lean Into New Role as Trump’s Willing Hostages Let’s take his reversal over the Jan. 6 commission as an example. After endorsing a bipartisan commission and deputizing Rep. John Katko, a popular moderate Republican, to negotiate a deal in which Katko extracted significant concessions, McCarthy cut his legs out from under him; the minority leader announced that he would not only oppose the agreement, but also that he would whip against the bill.Despite that, 35 Republicans chose to publicly buck their leadership and support the commission anyway. Along the way, McCarthy taught his members that they can’t trust him, that—if they band together—they can defeat or defy him (likely with impunity). “The Hammer,” he is not.And what was the point? Presumably, McCarthy has personal reasons—most likely the fact that details about his conversation with Trump on Jan. 6 would further implicate Trump. It’s also assumed that the fewer House Republicans who support the commission, the less likely it is that the requisite 10 Senate Republicans needed to end a filibuster would vote for passage in the upper chamber. All of these things are designed to cover up a huge mess that Trump created. Indeed, the GOP’s entire midterm strategy seems to boil down to: “Do whatever Donald Trump wants.”That’s no way to run a railroad, much less 435 midterm elections. If you think about the things that a smart and powerful party leader should want to do heading into a year like this, you’ll realize that McCarthy can’t or won’t do most of them.His first goal should be to drive the message and get everyone on the same page (going on offense by addressing problems like inflation, border crossings, and disappointing jobs reports). The desire to unify the caucus before the midterm elections was ostensibly the reason that Republicans purged Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks. Ironically, it’s also one of the primary reasons cited by Republicans to explain their opposition to the Jan. 6 commission. “I want our midterm message to be on the kinds of things that the American people are dealing with,” Sen. John Thune told CNN. “That’s jobs and wages and the economy and national security, safe streets and strong borders—not relitigating the 2020 elections.”The GOP’s Suicide Squad Isn’t Going to Stop With Liz CheneyHowever, it’s impossible to avoid these distractions because of Donald Trump’s nature as a loose cannon. He wakes up and spouts off a message, and then (having decided to enable him) these Republican “leaders” are forced to reverse engineer some rationale to support whatever Trump believes that particular day—very much including his constant insistence on “relitigating the 2020 elections.”And the 2020 elections aren’t the only things being relitigated. In the aftermath of the insurrection, McCarthy seemed to grasp the seriousness of the attack. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Trump, McCarthy continued, should “accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Joe Biden is able to successfully begin his term.” But much has changed since then. In March, Trump said that rioters posed “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing the police…” That has since become the consensus on the right. McCarthy’s refusal to support a bipartisan commission is merely the latest example of a party that doesn’t want to move past Jan. 6, but, instead, wants to revise the historical narrative.Besides focusing on the future (an effort, I would argue, McCarthy is actually undermining), there are other things a political leader hoping to take back the House might want to do. A leader should protect his incumbents. Likewise, a leader should try to influence which Republican primary candidates in the various congressional districts win nominations. Finally, a leader should husband financial resources for targeted open or challenger seats that, for strategic reasons, Republicans think they can flip.The truth is that McCarthy can’t do any of these things. That’s because he isn’t just a bad leader; he is not a leader at all. He’s a follower who Peter Principled his way into having subordinates. As he rationalized to The New York Times, “Look, I work with people I don’t get to hire.”It’s not even entirely clear that McCarthy would be elected Speaker even if Republicans take back the House next year. Trump could easily oust him. Heck, it’s even possible that Trump could become the Speaker! But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. If McCarthy “leads” the midterm campaign the way he is leading his caucus (Don’t ask me, I just work here!), all the speculation about who becomes Speaker will be a moot point.At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is a middle-aged middle manager, who can charm, network, and raise money from Republican donors. He has a handsome smile. He wants to be liked and seen as a nice guy. He is just trying to keep his head above water long enough to get that big promotion he’s in line for.“Kevin is a little like your older brother,” Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry told the Times. “He doesn’t want to be your parent.” I think that’s right. Parents keep us safe and out of trouble. They make us eat broccoli and send us to school. Older brothers sneak us into bars and buy us beer when our parents are out of town. If you’re looking for adult leadership, look elsewhere.Kevin McCarthy is not your daddy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Life After Halston: A Look at Halston’s Close Friends and Partners

    Netflix’s “Halston” shined a light on the iconic fashion designer's close relationships with many public figures.

  • 10 shot, 2 dead in downtown Minneapolis shooting, police say

    The three men and five women injured were transported to local hospitals, where one is in critical condition.

  • Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games by NHL

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended eight games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. Kadri had a hearing with league officials Friday and was scratched from Game 3 of the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series. The Avalanche entered the contest with a 2-0 series lead.

  • Sandra Bullock is a Hollywood Superstar

    Sandra Bullock became a household name after co-starring with Keanu Reeves in 1994’s hit action thriller, “Speed.” Since then, Sandra’s conquered the film industry, starring in box office smashes like “Miss Congeniality” and “Gravity.” Here’s a complete recap of the Oscar-winning actress’ career.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Visiting the University Where They First Met 20 Years Ago

    The royal couple will make this stop during their trip to connect with locals and frontline workers in Scotland.

  • Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance Is Especially Exciting For Them

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together back in L.A., weeks after they first fueled rumors that they have rekindled their romance. Scroll on for the latest update on their relationship.