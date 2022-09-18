Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral Invite List: ‘Killing Eve’s’ Sandra Oh, Bear Grylls, ‘Two and a Half Men’s’ Sophie Winkleman Among Guests

Updated:

Among the royals, world leaders and international dignitaries, some familiar faces were at the Queen’s funeral today.

More from Variety

Fans of “Killing Eve” may have spotted star Sandra Oh amid the crowd. She was nominated to take part as a member of the Canadian delegation after being appointed to the Order of Canada in June. Also part of the delegation, which was led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, were Olympian Mark Tewksbury and musician Gregory Charles.

Also among the mourners were Bear Grylls, who met the Queen on numerous occasions in his role as an explorer and Chief Scout, and “Two and a Half Men’s” Sophie Winkleman. Winkleman, who played Zoey in the Charlie Sheen-led show, is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, who is 52nd in line to the throne.

Previously:

Although the royal family has yet to confirm the official list of attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, various heads of state have already confirmed their planned attendance at the Westminster Abbey ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.

Buckingham Palace revealed the full schedule of the funeral plans — which will begin in London and end in Windsor — including the several categories of dignitaries invited: global government representatives, foreign royal families, governors general, realm prime ministers and heads of state.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be present, along with all of the heads of the Commonwealth including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian President Droupadi Murmu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining them will be President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and the presidents of Austria, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy and Poland, among other representatives.

Story continues

Of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II’s children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will be at the ceremony. They will be accompanied by their significant others. The late Queen’s grandchildren — Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn — will also be attending, as reported by The Telegraph.

Other Royals expected to attend the funeral ceremony include Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins: the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester. Plus, a long list of royals from other European countries like Belgium, Denmark, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden, have already confirmed attendance.

Six countries were excluded from the projected guest list: Russia, for its invasion of Ukraine, and Belarus for organizing the barrage; Afghanistan, which remains under Taliban rule; Myanmar, due to the military coup of its government through the last year; Syria, where the UK has no diplomatic relations because of an ongoing civil war; and Venezuela, which also has no diplomatic ties to the UK.

On Sunday, King Charles will convene with the heads of state and official overseas guests at Buckingham Palace.

For those in the States, Monday’s ceremony will be available to view on NBC, CNN, ABC and Fox News on cable TV. BBC America will also air the state funeral live at Westminster Abbey starting at 4:00 a.m. EST. In the UK, live coverage will be available on BBC One, BBC News, and Sky News.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.