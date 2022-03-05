Queen Elizabeth II donates to support the people of Ukraine in wake of the Russian invasion

In a rare move, Queen Elizabeth II donated to support the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II showed support for the people of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The matriarch of the royal family, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, made a donation to the U.K. charity Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which works to aid Ukrainian refugees, per the organization’s Twitter feed. Buckingham Palace later confirmed the donation to The Sun . The amount of the donation was not disclosed.

People applauded the move on social media in the replies of DEC’s tweet. One Twitter user wrote , “Sending prayers to Ukraine. Thanks Her Majesty.” Another added , “A wonderful gesture that gives people hope.”

Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal — DEC (@decappeal) March 3, 2022

The Queen, and by extension the royal family, has made it a priority to stay politically neutral . However, in February, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a statement supporting Ukraine , tweeting from the Kensington Royal account, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as acting members of the royal family in 2020, shared a similar sentiment on the website for their Archewell foundation .

The statement reads, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

The Queen recently made headlines for her public message on the evening of her Platinum Jubilee, in which she declared that upon her passing, her daughter-in-law, Camilla, will receive the Queen Consort title .

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the Queen, who has reigned since 1952, wrote at the time.