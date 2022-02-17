Queen Elizabeth cracked a joke about Daniel Craig during his last visit

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night, actor Daniel Craig discussed being awarded the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George by Queen Elizabeth II on New Years Eve.

The honor, which is normally only given to diplomats and spies, hence why Craig's longtime character James Bond received the award in the series, was bestowed upon the actor for "his outstanding contribution to film." However, the question that was really on host Stephen Colbert's mind was – what is the Queen like in private?

"Very funny," responded Craig. "Very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me." The 007 actor then revealed the Queen's last joke, as he shared, "We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile.'"

The moment wasn't the first time Craig was in the presence of the Queen. The two go way back to at least the 2012 Olympics in London, when they teamed up for a James Bond sketch, which is probably why, when Craig was back at Buckingham Palace with the Queen, he also had a wholesome moment with some other familiar faces.

After Colbert asked Craig what the Queen's corgis are like in private, Craig shared, "I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time. I mean, they're just there. I think they have their own footmen."

Finally, Craig stated, "And yes, they're very friendly."

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

