Queen Elizabeth cracked a joke about Daniel Craig during his last visit

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, Daniel Craig discussed being awarded the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George by Queen Elizabeth II on New Year's Eve.

The honor, which is normally given to diplomats and spies (and which was bestowed upon Craig's longtime character James Bond in the movie series), was given to the actor for "his outstanding contribution to film." However, the question on host Stephen Colbert's mind was — what is the queen like in private?

"Very funny," responded Craig. "Very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me." The 007 actor then revealed the queen's last joke: "We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile.'"

That wasn't the first time Craig was in the presence of the queen. The two go back to at least the 2012 Olympics in London, when they teamed up for a James Bond sketch, which is likely when Craig shared a moment with other members of the royal entourage at Buckingham Palace.

After Colbert asked Craig what the queen's corgis are like in private, Craig shared, "I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time. I mean, they're just there. I think they have their own footmen.

"And yes, they're very friendly."

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

