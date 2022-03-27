Queen Elizabeth Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Her Mom and Sister in Royal Throwback: 'Very Special'

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives to view a display of artefacts from Halcyon Days to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on March 23, 2022.

Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty

Happy Mother's Day, Queen Elizabeth!

In honor of the holiday, which is also known as Mothering Sunday in the U.K. and celebrated this year on March 27, The Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a throwback photograph of the Queen, 95, from her younger days.

In the sepia-toned photo, the British monarch can be seen posing beside her mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and her younger sister, Princess Margaret.

"Wishing all those celebrating today a very special Mothering Sunday," the caption of the post read, beside a tulip emoji.

The hashtag "#MothersDay" was also added, alongside a photo credit to the Royal Collection Trust.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. on Instagram Sunday, where they uploaded photographs of themselves with their respective mothers in a post on their joint Clarence House page.

"On Mothering Sunday, we celebrate all the Mothers in our lives and are thinking of those who cannot be with their Mothers today," the pair captioned their post.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, meanwhile, ended their tour of the Caribbean islands and made it home in time to celebrate Mother's Day with their three kids: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

While Kate, 40, was heading back to her home country, she wished all the moms from the media, who were accompanying the couple on their plane, a happy Mother's Day as well.

Last year, William, 39, and Kate's children paid tribute to their late grandmother Princess Diana in a special way on Mother's Day.

At the time, Kensington Palace shared a trio of handmade cards from Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on social media.

"This year Mother's Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again," read the Instagram post. "But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging."

"Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William," the post continued. "Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day."

Prince William, who is a patron of Child Bereavement UK, lost his mother in 1997, when he was 15 and his brother Prince Harry was 12.