Queen Elizabeth Attends Joint Christening for Great-Grandchildren August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall

Pictured: The Queen attends the Royal Christening at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 21st November 2021.

James Whatling/MEGA

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating two of her great-grandchildren.

On Sunday, the 95-year-old monarch attended the joint christening for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, 9 months, and Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas, 8 months.

There, the Queen was joined by immediate family and close friends at the private service, which took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, PEOPLE confirms.

Alongside the Queen, the couples were also joined by their parents — including Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson for Eugenie, 31, and Princess Anne for Zara, 40 — The Sun, which broke the news of the occasion, previously reported. The outlet also noted that cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton would be in attendance as well.

The joint baptism also marked a now-rare outing for the Queen, who has been laying low in recent weeks amid health setbacks.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an event in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, hosts leaders from the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit.

Oli Scarff/WPA Pool/Getty

After being hospitalized on Oct. 20 and told to rest by doctors, Queen Elizabeth previously canceled several engagements, including a last-minute decision to not appear at a Remembrance Day event due to a sprained back last week.

The Queen's outing at the baptism for her two great-grandchildren came about a day after the monarch marked her 74th anniversary with her late husband Prince Philip, her first without him following his death at age 99 in April. Both August and Lucas are partly named after Philip — it is a middle name for each of the boys.

Back in February, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank, 35, welcomed their first child. August's birth marked the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and Prince Philip, and the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement at the time.

A month later, Zara welcomed her third child, who became the Queen's tenth great-grandchild, with husband Mike, 43. Alongside Lucas, the pair also shares two daughters: 7-year-old Mia and 3-year-old Lena.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow," the palace shared of the Tindalls' baby news.