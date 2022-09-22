The queen of Christmas movies Candace Cameron Bure explains why people love to hate them

Celebrity Good Morning America

Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, three of Queen Elizabeth II's 12 great-grandchildren, have taken on a new last name in the wake of the late monarch's death. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, are now using the last name Wales, a change from the name they've each used since birth, Cambridge. The siblings, whose parents are Prince William and Kate, now go by the titles Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.