Queen Camilla joins a dozen acting dames to celebrate Shakespeare

Queen Camilla (front row third left) smiles as she poses with Dames (L-R back row) Joanna Lumley, Floella Benjamin, Twiggy Lawson, Harriet Walter, Penelope Wilton, Maureen Lipman (L-R front row) Virginia McKenna, Sian Phillips, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Penelope Keith and Patricia Routledge at the "Celebration Of Shakespeare" at Grosvenor House in London

Queen Camilla has joined one of the most star-studded line-ups of illustrious British acting talent to celebrate the work of Shakespeare.

The Queen was joined at the event by a dozen dames including Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave and Penelope Keith.

Dame Judi read a Shakespearean sonnet, while the other performers included Gary Oldman and Robert Lindsay.

The event on Wednesday in London was part of ongoing celebrations marking 400 years since the Bard's first folio.

The acting dames above, back row, left-right:

Dame Joanna Lumley , 77, known for Absolutely Fabulous plus The New Avengers and Sapphire & Steel

Dame Floella Benjamin , 74, actress, children's TV legend and author of the memoir Coming to England

Dame Twiggy Lawson , 74, fashion icon of the Swinging '60s who became an award-winning actress

Dame Harriet Walter , 73, known for her Shakespeare work and TV shows like Law & Order: UK and Succession

Dame Penelope Wilton , 77, has starred in Downton Abbey, Doctor Who and After Life

Dame Maureen Lipman, 77, versatile performer who has become a favourite in Coronation Street

Front row, left-right:

Dame Virginia McKenna , 92, whose 1966 film Born Free led her to become a wildlife campaigner

Dame Sian Phillips , 90, Bafta winner for I, Claudius and How Green Was My Valley

Dame Judi Dench , 89, legend of stage and screen who has an Oscar, 10 Baftas and eight Olivier Awards

Dame Vanessa Redgrave , 87, also has an Oscar plus numerous Shakespeare credits

Dame Penelope Keith , 83, the star of sitcoms like The Good Life and To The Manor Born

Dame Patricia Routledge, 94, known for sitcom Keeping Up Appearances and other comic and dramatic roles

The Queen and dames with Gyles Brandreth

Gyles Brandreth hosted the Celebration Of Shakespeare event at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Judi Dench on stage

On Valentine's Day, Dame Judi read Sonnet 116, one of Shakespeare's most famous love sonnets.

Left-right: Dame Harriet Walter, Dame Vanessa Redgrave, Dame Penelope Keith and the Queen

The Queen is continuing with royal duties following the start of the King's treatment for cancer.

Left-right: Freddie Fox, Alex Jennings, Jeremy Irons, Brian Cox, Tom Courtenay, Queen Camilla, Peter Egan, Robert Lindsay, Martin Jarvis, Simon Russell Beale, Robert Powell and Samuel West.

Male actors at the event included (above left-right): Freddie Fox, Alex Jennings, Jeremy Irons, Brian Cox, Tom Courtenay, Peter Egan, Robert Lindsay, Martin Jarvis, Simon Russell Beale, Robert Powell and Samuel West.

Brian Cox, Tom Courtenay and the Queen

Cox, recently known as fearsome media mogul Logan Roy in TV's Succession, is also a veteran Shakespeare actor.