Queen Camilla Goes Glam in Tiara for State Banquet at Buckingham Palace with King Charles and Prince William

The Emperor and Empress of Japan's state visit to the U.K. kicked off earlier in the day

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty From left: Queen Camilla, Empress Masako, Emperor Naruhito and King Charles at the Buckingham Palace state banquet on June 25, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla are hosting a glamorous gala.

Members of the royal family stepped out on the evening of June 25 for a state banquet honoring Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan during their state visit, which kicked off earlier in the day.

Queen Camilla, 76, sported the Burmese Ruby Tiara with a white gown for the evening event. She previously made her debut in the headpiece in November 2023, when she sported it at the state banquet honoring the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeo's state visit to the U.K.

According to The Court Jeweller, the tiara was made by jeweler Garrard in 1973, constructed from diamonds and rubies that the late Queen Elizabeth received as wedding presents. The rubies came from the people of Burma, while the diamonds came from the deconstructed Nizam of Hyderabad Tiara. Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022, wore the headpiece on several occasions during her historic 70-year reign.

She also debuted a new accessory: King Charles' Family Order. The portrait by Elizabeth Meek of the British monarch is based on a Hugo Burnand photograph taken in 2023. Queen Camilla wore the new piece pinned on a blue sash just above Queen Elizabeth's Family Order.

Missing from the gala was Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales, 42, usually helps host state visits, but she is continuing to stay largely out of the public eye amid her cancer treatment. Princess Kate joined the royal family at Trooping the Colour on June 15 in her first public appearance in six months, but the outing did not signal a return to royal work and public life. She said in a personal letter shared on June 14 that she is "starting to do a little work from home" and expressed a "hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," but any upcoming outings will be based on when she feels able and under medical guidance.

Princess Anne was also unable to attend the state banquet due to her current hospitalization. King Charles' sister, 73, sustained a concussion and minor injuries consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs at her Gatcombe Park home on June 23. The Telegraph reports that the Princess Royal is suffering memory loss related to the incident, which is thought to be temporary.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty The Japanese state banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 25, 2024

Related: The Surprising Reason Japan's Empress Wore a Face Mask During Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride with British Royals

The diplomatic dinners, which usually happen on the first day of a state visit, call for elegant evening dresses and often tiaras.

Ahead of the June 25 gala, the royal family's official social media pages shared a peek at the intricate setup for the dinner at the ballroom of Buckingham Palace. Gloved staff set the perfectly lined-up table with floral centerpieces, silverware, glasses and ornately arranged napkins, including name cards for "The King" and "The Emperor of Japan."

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the tables are arranged in a horseshoe shape, with the monarch and their guest of honor seated at the top table.

King Charles and Queen Camilla reviewed the decorations before getting changed into their evening wear.

The video also showed a look at the food being served. The Royal Collection Trust explains that the royal chef usually puts together a four-course meal: two savory dishes followed by pudding and fruit for dessert. The Clerk of the Royal Cellars and the Yeoman of the Royal Cellars, in conjunction with the Head of Government Hospitality, choose wine to complement the food.

Finishing touches and a sneak peek ahead of this evening’s State Banquet… ✨ pic.twitter.com/BFVRNKx1g7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 25, 2024

Related: Why Kate Middleton Isn't with the Royals at Japan State Visit Despite Trooping the Colour Appearance

Prince William led the royal welcome for the state visit earlier in the day, greeting the Japanese Emperor and Empress at their hotel before they headed to Horse Guards Parade in London for the ceremonial welcome. A carriage ride brought the British royals and their guests back to Buckingham Palace for lunch and a viewing of items from the Royal Collection relating to Japan. The Emperor and Empress also visited Westminster Abbey, where they placed a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Chris Jackson/Getty Images From left: Empress Masako, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Emperor Naruhito on June 25, 2024

On June 26, Emperor Naruhito will pay a solo visit to the Francis Crick Institute, the nation's leading biomedical research center. Later in the day, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will join the Emperor and Empress for a banquet at the Guildhall organized by the Lord Mayor and City of London Corporation.

On June 27, the Japanese royals will bid farewell to King Charles and Queen Camilla as the state visit comes to a close. They will continue their time in the U.K. with a visit to the Young V&A museum, which is highlighting the exhibit "Japan: Myths to Manga." Emperor Naruhito will then privately visit St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth's grave in the King George VI Chapel. The emperor and his wife were among the 2,000 guests who attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.