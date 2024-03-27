Queen Camilla Beams Over Handmade Posters Wishing Kate Middleton Well Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Queen Camilla is ready to give the Princess of Wales some heartfelt well wishes from royal fans. The monarch received handmade posters for daughter-in-law Kate Middleton amid the princess' cancer diagnosis. Camilla beamed over the gifts while greeting onlookers at the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market on March 27, where she promised two young girls that she'd personally make sure Kate gets their thoughtful gifts. "I shall send these on to Catherine, she will be thrilled," Camilla said.

