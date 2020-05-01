Quarantine Diary: Kyra Sedgwick is baking banana bread and wiping down groceries just like the rest of us

Going stir-crazy in quarantine? You’re not alone. Celebrities are cooped up in their homes across the country just like the rest of us. As we collectively navigate this uncharted territory, USA TODAY presents Quarantine Diaries, which give readers a peek into how our favorite stars are spending their time at home.

Today's diarist is Kyra Sedgwick, who stars opposite Shailene Woodley in the new romantic drama "Endings, Beginnings," available for purchase now and on demand May 1. Here’s what a day of Sedgwick's quarantine looks like in California, where she's quarantining with husband Kevin Bacon, their son Travis, and a loaned pup. – As told to Andrea Mandell

7:45 a.m. I’ve been having the craziest dreams, so I have to shake that off. The first few weeks I would wake up and be like, 'Everything is fine!' And then remember, 'Oh, my God, everything is not fine.' I no longer have to re-remember what’s happening. I’m sort of relieved because that was awful. I was glad to move past that into this very vivid weird dream state.

8 a.m. My daughter has very generously given us her dog during this time. We have a dog but she’s in New York. Our dog sitter is with her; we're grateful she's taking care of her. So we have this tiny little 6-pound joy that sleeps with us.

Kevin is usually up at 6 o’clock in the morning. By 7:45 this dog is on a pillow and has not moved all night. I pick my head up and he’s ready to party. Kevin is in the space he occupies from 6 to 8: the head of the dining room table where he’s reading every article in The New York Times. How his nervous system can handle that, I don’t know. I get coffee and then Kevin and I go for a little walk with our masks and the dog.

9 a.m. I spend some time trying not to look at the news and we have little breakfast. I made a pound cake last week and I’ve having that toasted with almond butter or peanut butter. We’ve also been eating pancakes for breakfast. I need the comfort food ASAP. And then I spend a good 45 minutes cleaning the kitchen and wiping everything down.

On the sudden urge to bake: I was always like, I can’t bake at all. And now I’m like, actually I can bake if I follow the rules. What have I made? Banana bread. We made a birthday cake for my daughter early on. We didn’t have the right kind of flour, we had buckwheat flour, or the right kind of sugar. And we didn’t really have icing, but we had chocolate chips. We improv’d. (Laughs) We were all very proud of ourselves.

10 a.m. I’ve had a Peloton for a couple years now. I’m grateful for it. And I can get on my yoga mat and do a Pilates class. I have a magic ring and a few other things. I need exercise for my brain, I always have.

12 p.m. Then I shower and have lunch. Lunch is vegetables if we have it; I am very much a fan of leafy green vegetables. Kevin was actually able to get broccoli rabe the other day, which I haven’t had in so long. I was very excited about that. Yesterday‘s lunch was a really big piece of toast drowned in olive oil with prosciutto and then like, a fried egg and greens.