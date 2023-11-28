QT Marshall Officially Resigns From AEW

QT Marshall’s time with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end.

QT Marshall took to social media on November 27 and announced that he had resigned from All Elite Wrestling. He stated that he will have fulfilled all obligations by the end of 2023. Marshall thanked AEW and Tony Khan. He made it clear that he enjoyed being a “Vice President, Manager of Talent relations, and wearing a myriad of hats.”

Marshall stated that the company has changed a lot, and it is heading in a different direction, so he chose to do the same. He thanked everyone in the company, and he also expressed his gratitude for the fans.

QT Marshall had been with the company since 2019, and he was seen as a key figure behind the scenes. During his time with the company, he teamed up with Dustin Rhodes, feuded with Cody Rhodes, and formed The Factory. In 2023, he aligned with Powerhouse Hobbs and formed the QTV group. Marshall’s contract was set to expire, but he confirmed that they had reached an agreement in September.

In recent months, Marshall has also competed for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and he captured the AAA Latin American Championship. He lost the title at the television tapings on November 19.

