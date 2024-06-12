Purdy hilariously butchers definition of ‘hyphy,' other Bay Area slang originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy enters his third NFL season as an icon throughout the Bay for his service as 49ers quarterback.

But has he learned how to speak his city’s -- or area’s -- lingo yet?

In a behind-the-scenes look at 49ers Media Day, Purdy hilariously was quizzed on two essential Bay Area terms.

“Karl,” Purdy hopelessly repeated to himself after being asked if he knew Karl the Fog. “So, if you’re a Karl, you’re a box [or] you’re a guy who doesn’t do much?”

Like his first pitch at the San Francisco Giants game, Purdy’s guess was just a little bit off -- “Karl” isn’t exactly a derogatory term.

Once it was revealed to the Arizona native that Karl is the name of the notorious fog in San Francisco, Purdy, of course, hilariously was upset about being wrong.

“Are you serious? Really? Dude, that’s bad,” Purdy added. “I should have known that.”

Purdy -- ironically -- has taken Karl and San Francisco to the Super Bowl, so the Faithful should cut him some slack.

And fortunately, the 24-year-old was given one more chance to correctly explain some Bay Area lingo.

This time, he was asked about “hyphy."

“What is hyphy?” Purdy asked himself. “Is that like -- uhh -- there should be a hyphen in that term? I have no idea.”

Yeah, no. Purdy did not capitalize on the chance at redemption.

The Pro Bowl quarterback did not know that “hyphy” is short for “hyperactive” and refers to the culture, music and overall style unique to Oakland and the greater Bay Area. Or, as the Oxford English Dictionary definition of “hyphy” reads: “Extremely rowdy, excited, or energetic.”

Shooting 0-for-2 at 49ers Media Day, Purdy knows he has his work cut out for him -- the career 17-4 record, 5,654 passing yards and 44 passing touchdowns simply won’t cut it, as he must become a Bay Area culture connoisseur.

The Faithful can help Purdy out in this department, as they did for rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who made his way to San Francisco from Flordia University.

Purdy will be saying “hella” instead of “hut” soon enough.

