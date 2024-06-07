Purdue prof Adriana Harmeyer wins 7th 'Jeopardy!' game; winnings total $155,700

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Despite a slow-burn start to Thursday night's game, "Jeopardy!" champion Adriana Harmeyer rose to the top once again, bringing her seven-day winnings to $155,700.

Before the first commercial break, Harmeyer, a clinical assistant professor and archivist for University History in Purdue's Archives and Special Collections, briefly found herself in the negative after two wrong answers.

But following that introductory break, Harmeyer found her footing once again, slowly regaining higher ground before turning the game into another runaway.

Harmeyer nearly swept the category "double 'r' words" in the double "Jeopardy!" round but was out-buzzed by competitor Shira Gluck, a New Jersey rabbi.

By the final round, Harmeyer found herself with a significant lead at $18,800, with fellow competitors Gluck and Benjamin Nelson, a theater producer from South Dakota, standing at $8,800 and $8,000, respectively.

In the category of "U.S. History," the final "Jeopardy!" question read, "Challenged in a courtroom that same year, 1925’s Butler Act in Tenn. outlawed this activity & wasn’t repealed until 1967." The answer: "What is teaching evolution?"

Only Harmeyer could find the correct answer, and after making a small wager of $800, brought her game-day winnings to $19,600.

Harmeyer will move onto Friday night's episode, scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue archivist wins 7th 'Jeopardy!' game; winnings total $155,700