Purdue Archives professor wins $26K on Wednesday Jeopardy!, moves on to Thursday's game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.— Adriana Harmeyer said she didn't intend to get supporters watching her compete in Wednesday evening's Jeopardy! episode off to a tense start.

But despite being unable to buzz in first to answer a question until after the first commercial break, Harmeyer rose to the top of her two competitors, earning the title of "Jeopardy! Champion," and taking home $26,200.

"It was a slow start — I wasn't sure if I was going to get to buzz in," Harmeyer, clinical assistant professor and archivist University History in Purdue University's Archives and Special Collections, said. "Somehow, something clicked and I was able to get the timing right and finally get in there."

Through that slow start, Harmeyer said she knew viewers who knew her connections to West Lafayette and Purdue would wince over her missing questions regarding the Louisiana parish Lafayette and the Apollo 12 mission, but she reassures she knew them.

"Especially the Apollo question. I work at Purdue, and of course I knew it, but that's going to be the one everyone wants to point out," she said.

Getting comfortable with the buzzer in hand was what Harmeyer said made for a slow start.

"I thought I had a strategy going in, but I think I spent the whole episode changing what I was doing until something worked," Harmeyer said. "I had seen all kind of approaches contestants used before going into the episode, and it just seems to be what works for one individual may not work for everyone."

In the final Jeopardy! round, Harmeyer was up against the then champion, Abby Mann, as competitor Brian O'Shea had been eliminated after accumulating a negative balance, but calculating that final wager was a whole new challenge.

"That final wager is a weird moment, because suddenly you're trying to do math, looking at what I have and what the competition has all alongside how comfortable I am with the final category," Harmeyer explained. "I felt pretty comfortable with that category, despite knowing it could be anything, and I just wanted to play for the win."

The final question regarding history read, "This city attracted thousands of visitors even before a new shrine to a murder victim was dedicated there July 7, 1220." The answer: Canterbury.

Both Harmeyer and Mann answered the final Jeopardy! question correctly, but with the combination of Harmeyer's accumulated total and final wager of $10,000, she was propelled above Mann to be crowned the new Jeopardy! Champion.

With the news of her win out, Harmeyer said it's all still a bit of a blur, but the positivity surrounding her competition has been her biggest takeaway.

"I have had a lot of messages, emails, texts, and I have talked to a few people in person this morning," she said. "I know I said this before, but the positivity from the amount of people rooting for me is more than I ever could have imagined. I am so grateful for all of it."

Harmeyer will compete again in Thursday evening's Jeopardy! episode at 7:30 p.m.

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal and Courier. She can be reached via email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue prof wins $26K on Wednesday Jeopardy!, will compete Thursday