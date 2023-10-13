Pumpkins, games featured during Greensburg Y Fall Fest

Oct. 13—An evening of family fun, music and food is planned Friday during the Greensburg YMCA's annual Fall Fest.

The free event is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Y and will feature games, a bounce house and face painting.

Participants can fish for pumpkins and also decorate them. Attendees can select their pumpkin from a trough of water or, until 6 p.m., take a dip in the pool to pick one of the gourds.

"It's something a little bit different than going into a field to pick a pumpkin," said Ron Wahl, director of marketing and communications for the Greensburg YMCA.

"This is really a great way for us to showcase our facility and programs, while providing the community a night of free entertainment," said YMCA CEO Suzanne Printz.

Free healthy snacks will be available during the fest.

Crews from the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand to showcase its No. 7 pumper truck and the equipment carriers on board, according to Chief Tom Bell.

The event kicks off a series of Family Fun Nights at the Y, held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Friday of each month, beginning on Nov. 17.

The Y pool will be open for swimming during most of those events, joining other planned activities. The Fun Nights are free for Y members, with a $5 charge for others.

During October, the Greensburg Y is featuring a Pay the Day membership promotion. Through Oct. 31, new members can join for a fee matching the date on the calendar. The membership fee is $13 on Oct. 13 and increases by a dollar each day.

The Greensburg Y is located at Maple Avenue and Pittsburgh Street.

Visit greensburgymca.org or call 724-834-0150 for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .