Pumpkin Succulent Arrangements class in Lafayette and other events for today

Oct. 11—Today

Pumpkin Succulent Arrangements: noon Wednesday, The Purple Poppy, 2850 Arapahoe Road, Suite 108, Lafayette. Create adorable pumpkin succulent arrangements. Medium sized pumpkin, succulents, care instructions and all materials and tools to create an arrangement will be provided. $35, eventbrite.com.

Board game nights at Rayback: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Unit 3, Boulder. Join Boulder Boardgames for a fun-filled evening of strategy, luck and camaraderie at Rayback's exclusive Board Game Night. Available games include Catan, Splendor, Wingspan, Sheriff of Nottingham, Coup, Wavelength, Secret Hitler, King Domino, Deep Sea Adventure, Rummikub, Titanic: The Game, The Cryptid and more. Free, 303-214-2127, therayback.com.

"Look on the Bright Side": 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Lily Williams will speak about and sign her new book "Look on the Bright Side" at Boulder Book Store. She will be in conversation with Kellye Crocker. Free, boulderbookstore.net.

Free Bluegrass Jam: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl, Suite V3A, Boulder. Enjoy a bluegrass jam session for acoustic players. Everyone gets a chance to sing or lead a song. Registration is required. Free, eventbrite.com.

The Zombies at Boulder Theater: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees The Zombies are back with their long-awaited new album "Different Game." The Zombies originally infiltrated the airwaves with sophisticated melodies, breathy vocals, choral back-up harmonies and jazzy keyboard riffs of their 1960s hit singles "She's Not There" and "Tell Her No." $40-$50, z2ent.com.

Upcoming

"Water-Ice-Sky, Antarctica" exhibit: 8 a.m. Thursday, NCAR Mesa Lab, 1850 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder. "Water-Ice-Sky, Antarctica" is an exhibition by Oregon-based artist April Waters, a grantee of the National Science Foundation's Antarctic Artists and Writers Program, featuring photographs and sketches of the glaciers, icebergs, ocean, sky and wildlife of Antarctica. Free, scied.ucar.edu.

Scott Dale at BOCO Cider: 5 p.m. Thursday, BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Award winning singer-songwriter from Boulder, Scott Dale will perform his Americana rock with plenty of of original songs and classic covers. Dale's influences reflect the 1970s L.A. music scene, including Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen, Neil Young, Lyle Lovett, Grateful Dead, Eagles and more. Free, 720-938-7285, bococider.com.

Boulder Old-Time Jam: 6 p.m. Thursday, Trident Café, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. Bring an acoustic instrument and sit in with Boulder Old-Time Jam every second Thursday. Free, tridentcafe.com.

Women of the J book club: 7 p.m. Thursday, Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder. Join Women of the J for a discussion of "In An Instant," by Suzanne Redfearn. Free, boulderjcc.org.

Fall Choral Concert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Grusin Music Hall (C112), Imig Music Building, 1020 18th St., Boulder. This concert celebrates works from various composers and time periods, showcasing four choral ensembles — the Festival Chorus, Treble Chorus, University Choir and Chamber Singers. Free, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.