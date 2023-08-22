Pumpkin spice everything: When fall menus begin at Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts and more

Trying to manifest fall while Nashville hits triple digit temperatures?

You're not the only one.

You may not be able to comfortably throw on that oversized sweater yet, but you'll be able to get your favorite fall flavors fix soon enough if they aren't already on the market.

Here's where to get those pumpkin and apple flavored treats.

When is the Pumpkin Spice Latte back at Starbucks?

Starbucks' fall menu, which includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte, is rumored to return Thursday. The company has not yet officially announced its return, but teased coffee lovers on Instagram with the pumpkin and eyeball emojis.

Drinks returning to the menu include:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

New drinks might include an iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, according to food blogger Markie Devo.

Need your Starbucks flavors now? Check the grocery stores.

Pumpkin Spice flavored coffee, cold brew concentrate, creamer as well as salted caramel mocha and the fall blend coffee are already available in stores.

Dunkin' Donuts' pumpkin spice latte in stores

Dunkin Donuts was the first out of the gate this year with the return of their pumpkin spice latte on Aug. 16.

"The greats never retire for long," the company posted on Instagram, announcing the return of the drink.

The company also released the drink alongside their pumpkin cake donut, Munchkin donut holes and muffins.

Pumpkin spice at Krispy Kreme

The favorite fall flavor is also back at Krispy Kreme.

Seasonal doughnuts include:

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut

Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut

Seasonal coffee includes:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When Pumpkin Spice Latte and other fall drinks return to Starbucks