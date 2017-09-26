Pulp Fiction Cast: Then and Now

The Rational Libertarian: This is going to be an interesting Social Experiment... Moore is basically a Christian Sharia Law guy... He thinks "God's Law" is above the Constitution.. That is how Islam Operates... So the Social Experiment is This.. Will Alabama vote for a person who openly advocates Theocratic Rule to the point it cost him his Judgeship and seat on the AL Supreme Court? Do the Good People of Alabama actually prefer The Christian version of Islam over our Constitutional Government?