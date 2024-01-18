Pulitzer-Winning Playwright & Actor Tracy Letts Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Pulitzer Prize-winning August: Osage County playwright Tracy Letts has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, the agency said today.

A prolific playwright and actor, Letts’s career in theater has spanned decades, including the Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated The Minutes, which he wrote and starred in. The dark comedy opened on Broadway on April 17, 2022.

More from Deadline

Letts’ other recent Broadway productions include his play Linda Vista in 2019. The same year, he starred opposite Annette Bening in a Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, and he won a Tony for his portrayal of “George” in the 2012 revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Letts was honored with the Pulitzer in 2008 for his August: Osage County, winner of five Tony awards including Best Play.

In 2019, Letts played Henry Ford II in James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari and starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. He had roles in such other notable films as Steven Spielberg’s The Post, Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Adam McKay’s The Big Short, Azazel Jacobs’s The Lovers, Antonio Campos’ Christine, and James Schamus’ Indignation.

Letts has written the screenplays of three films adapted from his own plays: Bug and Killer Joe, both directed by William Friedkin, and August: Osage County, directed by John Wells.

On television, Letts was last seen as “Jack McKinney” in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Additional TV credits include roles in HBO’s Divorce, USA’s The Sinner, and Showtime’s Homeland.

Letts most recently starred in Michael Shannon’s directorial debut, Eric LaRue, alongside Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård. The film premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Letts will continue to be represented by Wolf Kasteler Public Relations and Weintraub/Tobin.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.