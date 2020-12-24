Puerto Rican Singer Manny Manuel Hospitalized Following 2 Apparent Drunk Driving Accidents

Puerto Rican star Manny Manuel is in stable condition after two car accidents on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday, the singer, born Cruz Manuel Hernández, was transported to a hospital following a second accident — hours after hitting a lamp post while seemingly under the influence, Puerto Rican police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Following the first accident shortly after midnight, the 48-year-old was transported to the Memonita de Caguas Hospital, where a blood test was done to check his alcohol levels. He was released, and police are still awaiting those results.

Then, later that morning, the singer crashed again into a concrete barrier. He "was transported for medical emergency" to the Medical Center of Rio Piedras and is in stable condition, according to the statement.

A police official told Puerto Rican outlet El Nuevo Día that he had "well-founded reasons" to believe Manuel was under the influence during the first crash.

“He was aware of what he was doing. And we have good reason to think he was drunk," he told the outlet. "He was advised to go to a hospital to be evaluated because this type of collision can cause injuries."

The series of car accidents come just several days after Manny Manuel made headlines for coming out as gay.

"I am at peace, calm, without any charge of conscience," he told Primera Hora as he came out, before adding. “I lived in chains, with a tape in my mouth, because in a certain way [my father] was the first person from who I saw that rejection, that I was bad, so when I went out to the street with the feeling I was doing something wrong, it was horrible."

Over the summer, the singer entered rehab to treat his alcoholism and told the outlet this month that he continues to treat it.

“This time I have been more aggressive with my treatment and I am calmer, I don't care, I am not ashamed to say that I am a person with a mental problem, because alcohol is not an addiction, it goes further," he said. "I can't say what leads me to drinking alcohol, but I want to see if [being in the closet] has to do with it."

The merengue singer is responsible for hit tracks such as "Si Una Vez," "A Pedir Su Mano" and "Rey de Corazones."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.