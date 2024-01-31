Public invited to opening reception for Thompson and Goff's 'Retrospective 942430' exhibit

Jan. 30—"Retrospective 942430" exhibit creators, Beckwith Thompson and Steve Goff, will be featured at the opening reception with the artists from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery, located in the Charles A. Sorber Visual Arts Studios at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

The reception is open to the public.

Goff described the work as an exhibit of photography and artworks that he and Thompson "created over a 30-year period while teaching at Odessa College, making art, and staying happily married!"

"There are over 50 works in this exhibit between the two of us. I am showing only Lone Star Sun Dance photographs, and Ms. B is showing a wide section of artwork and photographs," he added in a news release.

The exhibit will be on display through Friday, March 8. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to [email protected].