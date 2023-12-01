PS5 Slim gets even slimmer thanks to custom "Tiny PS5" that somehow barely runs hotter than the real thing

The PS5 Slim shaves off a few centimeters from Sony’s usually chunky console, but that leaner version wasn’t lean enough for one modder, who subsequently shrunk the console down even further to create the Tiny PS5.

YouTube channel Not From Concentrate (NFC) is normally known for shrinking PC rigs, but now their sights turn to the PS5. The video (embedded below) begins with the PS5 and the Tiny PS5 standing side-by-side, where you can see the modded version stands at around half the height, is a little thinner, and looks almost like a small PC (or a WiFi box.)

Not From Concentrate explains that 3D printers and CAD/CNC milling machines were used to make the baby machine, which still packs some impressive tech in a much smaller size. As PC Gamer notes, the PlayStation 5 is designed to be somewhat affordable. The Tiny PS5 doesn’t have the same commercial restraints, meaning NFC could slot in a power supply unit that’s roughly one-third the cost of a digital PS5.

Cooling altogether cost around $130, using a new heatsink and fan setup as well as custom printed parts, to match the PS5 in the cooling department. Despite the Tiny PS5’s insides being more congested, NFC’s testing concluded that the custom box only reached a few degrees hotter than its official counterpart. What about the disc drive? How does this thing actually play games? Well, the tinier version has an external disc drive, though Sony's tech wizards made it difficult to make that happen.

Surprisingly efficient, cool, and easy to fit into any gaming setup - the Tiny PS5 is definitely interesting to behold and almost makes me wish that Sony went even smaller for its Slim version. Now, if only someone could manifest the PS5 THICC.

For more, check out the upcoming PS5 games to look forward to.