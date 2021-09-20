'The Protege' sneak peek: See Michael Keaton back in action
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Take a look behind the scenes of 'The Protege'
Take a look behind the scenes of 'The Protege'
Trace Adkins in an exclusive clip from 'Apache Junction'
Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will play The Dark Knight opposite Ezra Miller's time-traveling speedster
We were not expecing this ....
Corrin is nominated this evening for their performance as Princess Diana.
The Spanish government dispatched the Guardia Civil to help residents as the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption on La Palma island continued to affect local villages, as seen in footage released on Monday, September 20.This footage filmed by Spain’s Civil Guard, the Guardia Civil, shows an emergency worker rescuing animals from areas impacted by the eruption. The second clip is an aerial view showing smoke plumes at the volcanic site.According to local officials, about 5,500 residents in the town of Tazacorte were evacuated as of Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the Civil Guard had expected to evacuate between 5,000 to 10,000 people from surrounding areas.All airports and flights were under normal operations as of Monday, Spanish air navigation manager ENAIRE announced. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful
The show was nominated for a whopping 12 awards.
Before they become victims to all the surprises of the competition, the new players have some thoughts of their own.
Brian Laundrie's family said they picked up the Ford Mustang from the Carlton Reserve in Florida when he didn't come home.
It actually has nothing to do with the British royal family
The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in North Port, Florida, as part of the ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.
Issa Rae at the Emmys. Megan Fox at the VMAs. Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala. Is this what a post-Victoria's Secret world looks like?
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's sister-in-law paid a sweet tribute to the Middleton matriarch.
Carole Middleton's bridal gown got a "second lease of life," says her new daughter-in-law
YouTubers Red White &Bethune noticed a van that looked like Gabby Petito's when in in Grand Teton National Park in August.
Charlotte Jones Anderson posted a celebratory selfie on social media featuring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two famous fans.
“Glad I didn’t find them, I would have called the crime scene investigation.”
"There were puncture wounds in his head. I did the best I could." A San Francisco vet is warning dog owners to be aware of both you and your pet's surroundings after her 15-year-old maltipoo was killed after a vicious unprovoked attack by another dog while taking a walk around the city.
This week we're targeting Tony Pollard, Cordarrelle Patterson, and the Carolina Panthers defense on the waiver wire.
It looks like they're someplace steamy.