Prosecutors seek to recharge Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting with 'additional facts'

YouTube is rolling out a new set of features for better mobile-based playback, song search and creator-friendly tools, including a feature that will highlight the "like and subscribe" buttons when a creator utters those words. The company is making it easier for users to increase playback speed. Additionally, when you are seeking the video to go back or go forward during the scrub bar and want to go back to the place you started, YouTube will indicate the point with a vibration.