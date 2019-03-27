Prosecutor Who Dropped Charges Against Jussie Smollett Believes He's Guilty

An Illinois prosecutor said he believes Jussie Smollett is guilty of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself despite his decision to drop the charges against the “Empire” actor on Tuesday.

“I do not believe he is innocent,” First Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Joseph Magats told CBS News on Tuesday afternoon after Smollett’s legal team announced Magats’ office had dismissed the charges.

Asked if he believes Smollett is guilty, Magats said “yes.” He confirmed that dropping the charges, which included 16 felony counts of staging the January attack and lying to officials, neither “vindicates” nor “exonerates” Smollett.

“Our priority is violent crimes and the drivers of violence. Jussie Smollett is neither one of those,” Magats told CBS News when asked why his office would abandon the case if he felt the actor was guilty.

A sudden decision to drop criminal charges against actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago is bringing angry reactions and raising major legal questions. The city's mayor calls it a "whitewash of justice."@adrianasdiaz reports: pic.twitter.com/VgqwZb7us9 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 27, 2019

The Cook County State Attorney’s Office suddenly dropped all the charges against Smollett on Tuesday, setting social media ablaze and prompting angry responses from Chicago officials.

Though Magats and the Chicago Police Department say Smollett is guilty, the actor has repeatedly maintained that he was the victim of a brutal hate crime and denies his involvement.

“All criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him,” Smollett’s lawyers said in a statement Tuesday, continuing to maintain that their client was “a victim.”

Smollett performed two days of community service this week and was forced to forfeit a $10,000 bond ― a fraction of the more than $150,000 it reportedly cost the city to pursue this case.

Asked Tuesday if he feels this penalty was appropriate, Magats told CBS News that he feels “it is,” adding that community service and a financial penalty is common for nonviolent cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.