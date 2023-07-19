Prosecutor claims 'Rust' armorer suffers from 'significant substance abuse problem'

Jul. 19—The lead prosecutor handling the criminal case against the armorer in the fatal Rust movie set asked a judge Wednesday to require Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to undergo random drug testing, alleging Gutierrez-Reed "has suffered from a significant substance abuse problem."

First District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied special prosecutor Kari Morrissey's request to modify Gutierrez-Reed's conditions of release amid strong objections from her attorney, who said prosecutors failed to disclose the alleged drug use until Wednesday's hearing.

"We don't have this information they're talking about, so there's nothing we can go on," Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, told the judge during the virtual hearing.

"We don't have a pretrial report showing any drug use, so the state wants to litigate this in secret," he added.

Morrissey claimed to have a "fair amount of evidence" proving Gutierrez-Reed has a substance abuse problem.

"Would the court like an offer of proof in terms of Ms. Gutierrez-Reed's substance abuse issues?" she asked.

"No," the judge responded, "I think it's an ambush to Mr. Bowles right now."

The unsuccessful request to modify Gutierrez-Reed's conditions of release came as Gutierrez-Reed made her "first felony appearance" on a tampering with evidence charge prosecutors added to her case last month. The tampering with evidence charge stems from allegations Gutierrez-Reed "transferred a small bag of cocaine" to an unidentified individual after being interviewed by police following the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Morrissey said during the virtual court hearing the court permitted Gutierrez-Reed to continue to possess firearms during her first felony appearance "based on some, I'm sure, very legitimate threats that she was receiving."

But Morrissey said she now has evidence Gutierrez-Reed is a drug user.

"My concern is that we have a person who is a substance user who is in possession of firearms," she said. "I certainly would respectfully ask the court if the court is going to continue to permit her to possess firearms that she submit to some kind of random drug testing in the state of Arizona."

Marlowe Sommer said a motion for reconsideration is typically required by the court to change conditions of release.

"I don't have any information other than the allegations from 2021 [stemming from the tampering with evidence charge] so I'm denying the oral motion to modify conditions of release," she said.

Gutierrez-Reed, who appeared at Wednesday's hearing, also faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident in which a revolver held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie south of Santa Fe.

Both charges are fourth-degree felonies punishable by up to 18 months' in prison.

The addition of the tampering charge doubled Gutierrez-Reed's potential maximum sentence in the case, increasing it to up to three years.

Gutierrez-Reed is the lone defendant remaining in the high-profile case.

Prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin last month and said recently they'll decide within 60 days whether to refile against the celebrity.

Rust assistant director David Halls — who accepted the revolver from Gutierrez-Reed prior to the shooting and announced it was a "cold gun," or safe, before handing it to Baldwin — pleaded no contest in March to negligent use of a deadly weapon as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve six months on unsupervised probation and to cooperate in the prosecution of the others.

