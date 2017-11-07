The pros and cons of 20th Century Fox's Marvel properties joining the MCU

Comic book movie fandom is currently going bananas at the prospect of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel parent company Disney look poised to purchase the film/TV end of Fox.

While we’re almost certainly getting ahead of ourselves assuming this to be a done deal, it’s easy to see why fans are excited. The past decade has seen Marvel slowly but surely re-obtain the film rights to the vast majority of the properties originating from their flagship comics line, with most notable absentees being the two aforementioned titles still owned by Fox.

However, if all pans out the way fans are now hoping and Marvel find themselves with the film rights to the X-Men universe and the Fantastic Four, is this all necessarily for the best? Let’s consider some key pros and cons.

Pro: it’s what the fans, and the filmmakers, have always wanted.

In the comics, all the Marvel characters have always existed in the same fictional universe. This decades-spanning narrative web on the printed page was the key inspiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hoping to provide a fan-pleasing spectacle by allowing their beloved characters to interact on screen.

Given how successfully Marvel Studios have pulled this off in the nine years since the MCU began with ‘Iron Man,’ the idea of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four being given similar treatment – as well as being able to appear alongside the Avengers – is clearly a tantalising prospect.

However, this does underline a key potential problem…

Con: Marvel already has a lot on their plate.

Next April’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is set to be the biggest MCU entry to date, encompassing every key character. It’s been estimated that around 62 Marvel characters will appear in the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed film, and reportedly one scene will see 30 of them appear side-by-side.

Given just how expansive the MCU already is, might it be in danger of biting off more than it can chew by adding the Fox-owned characters – in particular the already sizeable X-Men universe?

With Marvel, Warner Bros/DC, Fox and Sony all producing competing comic book movies, there have been a great many grumblings in recent years about ‘superhero fatigue,’ and audiences struggling to keep up with all the intertwining plot threads and massive ensembles. With that in mind, enlarging the MCU ensemble even further might not be the best move.

That having been said…

Pro: it already worked with Spider-Man.

Much of the current fan optimism around the potential Disney/Fox deal is no doubt rooted in the deal struck earlier by Marvel and Sony over the rights to Spider-Man; an agreement which, not so long ago, had seemed every bit as unlikely as Marvel getting back their characters from Fox.

However, while the precise terms and duration of the Spidey deal are not entirely clear, fans and critics tend to agree that Tom Holland’s take on Marvel’s best-loved character in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ was a roaring success.