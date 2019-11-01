Property Brothers' J.D. Scott Marries Annalee Belle on Halloween - See Her Colorful Heart-Shaped Ring!

HGTV personality J.D. Scott and makeup artist Annalee Belle did not stick to tradition when it came to their 1940s and ’50s vintage movie theatre themed wedding — and that also goes for the bride’s one-a-kind wedding ring.

Property Brothers‘ Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s older sibling J.D. tied the knot to Belle at a private home in Las Vegas on Halloween, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at her heart-shaped sparkler.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage. Inset: Courtesy of Tammy Dominik More

Courtesy of Tammy Dominik More

Belle chose a multi-colored ring featuring rose gold detailing and a pink tourmaline after trying out several designs, stone types and stone sizes. Surrounding the heart-shaped center stone are 15 small aquamarine, yellow sapphire, diamond and amethyst round stones.

Courtesy of Tammy Dominik More