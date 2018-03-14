Proof Laura Dern said 'pew-pew' while firing blaster in 'The Last Jedi'

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives for digital download today, and among its many special features, it provides an opportunity to hear writer-director Rian Johnson discuss the ins and outs of his creative process via a feature-length commentary track. One of the best bits of insight is letting us know exactly when Laura Dern would say “pew-pew” whenever she fired her blaster.

"You can see Laura Dern say 'pew' when she fires the gun, which she could never not do every time she shot it." — Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi Commentary pic.twitter.com/Wkr803BQte — gabrielle (@daisyridleee) March 13, 2018





As evidenced by the above tweet, Dern’s purple-coiffed Vice Admiral Holdo clearly mouths the aforementioned noises while emerging from a cloud of mist — definitive proof, to our minds, that Dern just couldn’t keep herself from acting like a kid while living out her “galaxy far, far away” dreams. Of course, we already knew that.





The acclaimed actress first revealed this habit to the world when she spoke to Yahoo Entertainment at last July’s D23 expo, admitting that she loved to make laser-firing noises when wielding her trusty weapon on the set of The Last Jedi. “It’s sad but true,” Dern told us. “Because I thought I was 8 and in my room. Because I was in Star Wars.”

Johnson added that he didn’t realize what she was doing at first. “It took me a while to notice, because I’m like, ‘What is that?‘” he said. “And then I realized she’s doing what I would do, which is making the pew-pew sound.”

That confession, in turn, motivated us to see if some of the blockbuster’s other stars could match her in the pew-pewing department — which resulted in some amusing sounds courtesy of Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn), and Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma). That good-natured hilariousness can be enjoyed in the exclusive video above.

The Last Jedi is available on digital HD today and will debut on Blu-ray on March 27.

