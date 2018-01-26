Proof 'The Hills' stars are here to stay... forever

Some reality shows simply fade away — RIP, Rock of Love — but MTV’s The Hills is not one of them.

The final episode of the reality (-ish) show aired in July 2010, but cast members continue to make headlines. Just this week, Kristin Cavallari, as well as Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt, unveiled new ventures.

Cavallari, who now describes herself on Instagram as a jewelry and shoe designer, as well as the author of a New York Times bestseller (2016’s non-fiction Balancing in Heels), already shared news about the cookbook she wrote, True Roots, that’s set to arrive in stores April 3. Her new announcement — make that two announcements — were actually about her brand, Uncommon James.

“Hey Nashville, I’m opening the first @uncommonjames store!!!!!” she told her followers. “Opening this March in the Gulch. Details to come but I couldn’t be more excited to share this with you!!!”

The very next day, the mother-of-three gave another update on her growing brand.

“While I’m on the train of announcing what @uncommonjames has in store, I might as well tell you in addition to opening my first store, we’ll be launching home goods as well!” she wrote. “Think jewelry dishes, salad tongs, wine glasses, and so much more. Also coming March. Stay tuned!”

Exciting stuff — if you haven’t completely decked out your pad in home decor pieces from LC Lauren Conrad at Kohl’s.

As Cavallari dropped her news, former Hills villains Pratt and Montag hatched another project they hope will bring them back into the spotlight. The authors of 2009’s How to be Famous (and the subjects of some of the cheesiest celeb photoshoots ever) launched a podcast, “Make Speidi Famous Again.”

The podcast description promises that in their weekly episodes, the Pratts will “dig into the world of pop culture, share their adventures into parenthood and interview top notch celebrity guests… with the occasional cameo from stud baby celebrity, Gunner Pratt!”

Picture it: The Hills: A New Generation, coming in 2038.

