Project Veritas CEO Jumps Ship After Finding ‘Evidence of Past Illegality’

Hannah Giles, the CEO of conservative nonprofit Project Veritas, announced her resignation “effective immediately” on Monday, saying she’d unwittingly “stepped into an unsalvageable mess” upon taking the job earlier this year. Giles was named the group’s chief executive four months after its messy breakup with founder James O’Keefe in February. In a statement posted to X, she claimed she’d taken over an organization “wrought with strong evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties.” Suggesting she’d had no prior knowledge of the infamously embattled nonprofit’s alleged improprieties, Giles continued on to say that once she’d “discovered” the evidence, “I brought the information to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.” Project Veritas and O’Keefe are best known for using hidden cameras to embarrass journalists and political opponents. In 2009, O’Keefe and Giles, then a journalism student, teamed up to surreptitiously record members of the national community organizing group ACORN, resulting in its eventual shutdown. This September, Mediaite reported that Project Veritas had suspended all operations and fired most of its staffers.

Read more at The Daily Beast.