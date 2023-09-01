'Project Runway' fans call out judges after shocking elimination and more from Thursday's reality competition shows

From competing in physical challenges to playing the social-experiment game to designing fresh new looks, Thursday’s docket of reality competition shows always has plenty going on. But throw in a couple of major bombshells, some not-so-happy viewers and an elimination that wasn’t really an elimination, and there is plenty to talk about this week.

Blue Kim and Jag Bains were on the chopping block in Big Brother. (CBS)

It was day 30 on CBS’s Big Brother, and with some major alliances boiling to the surface and some other ones lurking just below, there was plenty of indecision and drama surrounding who should be next to go home.

On Thursday it came down to Blue Kim and Jag Bains on the chopping block. With plenty of back-and-forth around the house about who to save, and after both houseguests made their pleas to the group as to why they deserve a continued shot at $750,000, it was announced that Jag was evicted 10-0, in what was the fourth straight unanimous vote this season. Which brings us to…

Winner of the night: Jag. Wait, why is Jag the winner of the night? Well, because shortly after his eviction it was announced via a transmission from the Comic-verse (check this out for more on the multi-verses) that the BB Power of Invincibility had been activated and Jag was saved.

Loser of the night: All of the viewers and houseguests who had already sat through an episode’s worth of deliberation for an eviction that was immediately reversed.

A showmance seems to be blooming between Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider on The Challenge: USA. (CBS)

Speaking of Big Brother, over on The Challenge: USA it appears as though a love connection could be forming between former BB houseguests Alyssa Snider and Tyler Crispen. Which brings us to…

Quip of the night: “Being in a showmance on Big Brother, that was extremely difficult for my game. So we’re not doing that again but, Tyler, I’m really enjoying getting to know him,” Alyssa said. And why is that the quip of the night? Because it’s either a harsh rejection for Tyler, or some words that she could eventually be eating if she and Tyler do take things to the next level.

As for the rest of the episode, it came down to an elimination challenge between Survivor alum Michaela Bradshaw and Big Brother veteran Tiffany Mitchell. They played a game called Top Heavy, where they were strapped to the top of a large beam and had to shift their weight back and forth to grab balls and shoot baskets.

Tiffany said she felt like “an elementary player up against LeBron James,” which was ultimately a fairly accurate description of her performance as she lost and was sent home. But when it came time for Michaela to decide if she wanted to stay on her current team or not, host T.J. Lavin broke in with a bombshell:

“There are no more teams.”

That means, it’s now an every-person-for-themselves free-for-all starting next week and all of the relationships and alliances that have been established will become even more important and also more volatile, posing quite the… challenge.

Bishme Cromartie, Rami Kashou, Laurence Basse and Brittany Allen on Project Runway. (Bravo)

As the 20th season of Project Runway winds down, Thursday’s episode featured the final four designers: Brittany Allen, Bishme Cromartie, Rami Kashou and Laurence Basse. They competed in what’s known as the Avant-Garde Challenge, inspired this season by the knee-knocking views of Manhattan from the 91st floor of a skyscraper known as Summit One Vanderbilt.

After four solid looks were presented within 17 hours, the judges seemed to think that Brittany’s was the least-inspired by the assignment. But they ended up sending her through to the final three anyway, while Rami had to pack up his sewing kit and go home. Which brings us to…

Reaction of the night: Fans of the show absolutely did not agree with the judges’ decision to send Brittany into the final three, and they took to social media with their thoughts on the matter.

Seriously?? You pick Brittany over Rami? Maybe it’s time for some new judges 🤷🏼‍♀️ #ProjectRunway — Mrs. W 💜✨🌻 (@Beaches0411) September 1, 2023

😑 Can someone please replace the judges on #ProjectRunway



We complain about the cast in #RHOA being boring on Bravo all the time.



But the judges on this show are horrible with inconsistent judgement week to week. — Jay Lee's Corner on YouTube (@JayLeesCorner) September 1, 2023

Brittany on #ProjectRunway does not belong in top three. Another puffer jacket. How unoriginal. She has zero original thoughts, she does plagiarize well. Judges are worthless. I could cut and paste from Elle and be more creative than she is. What a waste of a spot. — Jules (@pink_bike_rider) September 1, 2023

@ProjectRunway love Brittney’s work but she was not original in so many of the challenges. Competitors pointed it out and finally Nina Garcia did at the last challenge but she still made it into the finale. Doesn’t seem fair. — Anita Theriot (@AnitaTheriot9) September 1, 2023

The way I almost flipped a table! How did they justify Brittany in the finale?? I haven’t always loved Rami’s looks and often hate Brittany’s. But based on this week and their own critiques, that made no sense. If Brittany wins, I will riot! #ProjectRunwayallstars #projectrunway pic.twitter.com/IOY8Njzcm7 — Tee Mo (@teemo2006) September 1, 2023

