Progress: Theatre thrives in Cass County

Sep. 7—The Logansport Junior Civic Theater had a summer hit with its dual performance of "Winnie the Pooh" and "The Sound of Music." Cass County's younger children took the stage for the first performance, leaving the junior high and high school students to tell the classic tale of the von Trapp Family.

"The Sound of Music" performance was an instant classic, portrayed at a level that would put many adult regional theater groups (and maybe some professional ones) to shame. Gracie Kitchell captured the heart and kindness that makes Maria von Trapp so lovable while Finley Gay delivered a take on Captain von Trapp that, while still stern and strict, brought humor and warmth to the character, and also showed sadness and vulnerability while performing the song "Edelweiss" as a goodbye to his home.

While the stars delivered, it was Kelsey Thomas and Austin Brooke who stole the show. Thomas' powerful voice had the McHale Performing Arts Center audience erupting with applause (and tears) as she sang "Climb Ev'ry Mountain." Brooke took advantage of an expanded role for Max Detweiler, turning the character into a flamboyant and smarmy freeloader and had audience members laughing every time he spoke.

Layla Powell, in the role of The Baroness, was the perfect partner for Brooke, able to add humorous snark into her interactions with her rival, Maria von Trapp. She remained lovable, however, in Powell's hands, and worthy of care when she understood she wouldn't be a von Trapp.

The songs of "The Sound of Music" are some of the most beloved in theater history and Kitchell brought her A-game to each classic she sang, but if only one bright spot can be selected, it was "The Lonely Goatherd," a complicated number complete with yodeling. Sam Fultz and Ava Martin also delivered a fun and playful performance of "Sixteen going on Seventeen."

"Winnie the Pooh" and "The Sound of Music" sold nearly 1500 tickets during the three day run of shows, said Samantha Hunnicutt, president of the Logansport Junior Civic Theater.

The Civic Players of Logansport also continued their streak of successful performances with the comedies "All's Well in Roswell," Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" and the bawdy jukebox musical "Rock of Ages."

"Rock of Ages" was the first time the Civic Players took the State Theatre stage for a musical and the location proved to be a perfect setting for the performance. The Civic Players took advantage of the open space in front of the stage to set up their own bar and the cast moved in and out of the audience, creating a frenetic and chaotic energy that matched the fast-paced hair metal music that filled the play.

"Civic Players of Logansport is coming off one of its best seasons in the last several years," said Jeremy Hall, president of the Civic Players. "We have a strong board made up of very dedicated individuals, and the community support has been outstanding. We have been fortunate to work with the staff at McHale over the last several years, which is one of the best facilities in the state of Indiana, but we tried something different this year and worked with another non-profit (the State Theatre Preservation Society) for our summer musical. It was a huge success and the overall reception from the audience was outstanding. We are proud to see the support for live theater in our community and are looking forward to our next season with three great shows in October, February, and June."

On the high school stage, Logansport's talented troupe of actors delivered the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!" and followed up with the historical drama "Radium Girls." While Kitchell's graduation was a big loss for the program, Powell is more than ready to step forward and finally be the leading lady.

Fultz will also have a much-deserved moment in the spotlight, landing the role of SpongeBob in this fall's production of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

Pioneer also had a strong theater season with the zany play within a play "The First Annual Boughs of Holly Country Club Christmas" and the musical adaptation of the Tom Hanks film "Big." Ellie Kitchell, now a freshman, stepped up in both performances (and "The Sound of Music") and was the county's breakout star on the stage.

The arts across Cass County

Painter Oscar Toloza created a new outdoor mural for the Science Project

Artist Avenue expanded to both sides of Fifth Street with an eclectic collection of artwork. The Bonus Pints building added an additional four pieces of art to their side of the street, making for a total of eight paintings on Artist Avenue.

A public sculpture designed by Logansport High School senior Jasmine Zimmerman will come in the spring of 2024 thanks to an opportunity grant from the Cass County Community Foundation.

The Pharos-Tribune released its Logansport Art Guide, a book-length exhibit and guided tour of public art in the downtown area. Copies are available within the Pharos-Tribune office.

The Grace Scott Band released their new single "Float Trip" and their song "Flowers" were nominated for a Josie Award for Song of the Year (Traditional Country/ Multiple Songwriters). The award ceremony takes place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Oct. 22.

The State Theatre continued to supply Logansport with plenty of weekend fun. They welcomed actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy to the stage for a night of stand up and also invited musical acts like Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and The Mighty Flea Circus to town.

Savini Comics joined forces with Bonus Pints and LoganTech to bring former WWE wrestling star Al Snow to Logansport. Snow signed autographs and then joined select fans for an evening viewing of the WWE's annual super show "Summerslam."