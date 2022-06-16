Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12.

The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.

“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Prior to its upcoming debut, Connelly and Lassner — who both served as executive producers over “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” since 2003 — have signed overall deals with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and will develop, create, and produce other unscripted series for the studio. Palent served as a producer for “Ellen” before being promoted to executive producer in 2019.

Hudson is a two-time Grammy-award-winning recording artist with an Oscar, Tony, and Emmy also to her name. She recently became the youngest female EGOT winner in history.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.