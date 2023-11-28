Producers Guild of America Announces Documentary Producers And Producing Teams for The 2023 PGA Create Program

EXCLUSIVE: Following the continued success of the PGA Create program, the Producers Guild of America announced the six documentary producers and producing teams invited to take part in the PGA

Create lab for emerging and mid-career producers. Now entering its third year, the program’s focus is on supporting producers from underrepresented backgrounds. PGA Create is sponsored by Google, the lead underwriter of the program.

PGA Create’s documentary cycle will be held December 4-7. The program is an immersive lab for

documentary producers and producing teams actively developing, financing and packaging nonfiction

projects. Participants will have opportunities to hone their project pitches, attend master classes with

experienced producers and build their network of fellow producers.

PGA Create is designed to provide touch points over the span of one year, including an invitation for

participants of its Scripted and Documentary cycles to re-convene during the PGA Create Forum, a

day-long event held during the Guild’s signature Produced By Conference in June.

“We are thrilled to continue championing PGA Create and the producers supported through the

program,” said Producers Guild members Tonya Lewis Lee, Lori McCreary and Shelby Stone. “As Chairs of the One Guild initiative which supports inclusive membership, employment, content and authentic

depictions, it is critical that the Producers Guild build on the program’s commitment to elevate diverse

voices and stories through mentorship and guidance to the next generation of producers.”



Google’s support of PGA Create was negotiated by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, which

represents Google. Producers and producing teams invited to participate in the PGA Create documentary cycle include:

Documentary Features



G. (Giovanna) Chesler, Producer, Intersex Justice

As an intersex activist repeatedly revisits personal traumas during their fight for intersex rights, they

learn more than strategies for changing laws and public opinions: they discover how to care for their

heart in the process.



Nicole Doctoa, Producer and Emily Thomas, Producer/Director, The Dead Zone

Innocent people die in jail and can be held for years in The Dead Zone because of flaws in the pretrial

detention system, between arrest and conviction. But four extraordinary people are creating a blueprint

to reduce jail populations.



Prerana Thakurdesai, Producer, The Last Resort

The Last Resort explores the shifting cultural and familial dynamics of aging, and how immigrant seniors

navigate home, belonging, death and dying through the residents of Shanti Niketan, the first Indian

American retirement community in the United States.



Krystal Tingle, Director & Producer and Niema Jordan, Producer, Oh Happy Day

A documentary about the origin and impact of the best-selling gospel song ‘Oh Happy Day!’ Behind the

rise of the record, is the Hawkins family, musical geniuses from Oakland, CA who shattered walls of

racism and religion transforming gospel music.



Din Blakenship, Director & Producer and Elizabeth Lodge Stepp, Producer, Love, Your Birth Mom

Love, Your Birth Mom is an intimate portrayal of the experience of placing a child for adoption. The

feature-length documentary follows several women who are pregnant and questioning whether they

have the support, resources, or ability to raise their children.



Documentary Series



Eboni Johnson-Kaba , Director & Producer and Barry Thornberg, Producer, Blerd Nation

Blerd Nation is a short-form docuseries exploring the fantastic, revolutionary world of Black Nerd Culture in America

Applications for the Scripted cycle of PGA Create will open on Monday, December 11. The program will

be held Summer 2024. For more information: https://producersguild.org/pgacreate/

