Producer Bryan Singer again accused of sexual misconduct

Over the past month, as producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of countless depraved acts against women, there’s been an onslaught of victims coming forward to share their experiences of sexual misconduct at the hands of powerful men. After actor Anthony Rapp shared his story about fellow actor Kevin Spacey, a name started trending on Twitter: Bryan Singer, director of The Usual Suspects (which featured Spacey), as well as multiple films across the X-Men franchise and the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Last night, one Twitter user told his story about an encounter with Singer.

In a thread, Justin Smith wrote about meeting Singer in 2000, and stated that the director “constantly hit on me, always asking me to show him my d*** or ass.” When Smith addressed this with his boyfriend, he was told Singer was just “playful.” Later, Singer allegedly repeatedly invited Smith to one of his “private parties,” once offering him a bit part in X-Men 2, but Smith routinely declined. On one night, Singer reportedly took things too far.

“That same night, in response to all my questions, Bryan again asked to see my d***. I said no. He then asked to feel my ass. After hesitating, I relented, thinking he’d give it a quick squeeze. Nope,” Smith wrote. “He quickly & very aggressively shoved his hand down my jeans & underwear and tried to shove his finger inside me. He had his other hand clamped on my shoulder so I couldn’t immediately move away. He penetrated me for a split second before I shoved him away.”

Smith says he discouraged Singer, who then blamed him for his advances, and said, “Maybe GHB would make you feel better.” Smith told him no. “He said fine, but I’d better not tell anyone because no one would believe me anyway,” Smith wrote, adding, “I absolutely believed this, so I never said anything until now.”

I first met #BryanSinger in 2000. My boyfriend was one of his best friends, so I had many interactions with him. From the first time I met him, he was always on something. He also constantly hit on me, always asking me to show him my dick or ass. (1/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

When I’d tell my boyfriend about this, he’d say “oh Bryan just gets playful when he’s high”. But we stopped dropping by his house at my insistence.

We’d still bump into him at parties. He almost always had a “posse”. (2/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

This was always him, 2-3 older 50-70 year old men who were obviously on drugs but still wearing their dress shirts & pants (he introduced them as producers) and at least 5 to sometimes 10 young men. I should really say boys, none of them could’ve been older than 16 or 17. (3/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

They were all aspiring models/actors who were always doped up & partially naked. Bryan always made a point to tell me they were going to his place for a “private party” & asked me to come with them. I said no every time. (4/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

This same scenario happened 5 times. Every time, the cast was different. Different gross old “producers”, different harem of boys. But every time, Bryan tried to convince me to join, offering me drugs, even offering me a bit part in X Men 2. (5/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

One night, I asked him who these old men were, & he said “they have a lot of money”. I then asked who all these young guys were & he said, “does it matter?” & laughed.

And I laughed back.

Yes, I hate myself for it.

I don’t really have an excuse. (6/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

This same situation had played out so many times, & even though I knew what was happening was awful, I think part of me had resigned myself to the fact that this was Hollywood. Speaking out about this was unimaginable then. (7/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

That same night, in response to all my questions, Bryan again asked to see my dick. I said no. He then asked to feel my ass. After hesitating, I relented, thinking he’d give it a quick squeeze. Nope. (8/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

He quickly & very aggressively shoved his hand down my jeans & underwear and tried to shove his finger inside me. He had his other hand clamped on my shoulder so I couldn’t immediately move away. He penetrated me for a split second before I shoved him away (9/14) — Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017