‘Problemista’, ‘Oscar-Nominated Shorts’, Wim Wenders’ ‘Perfect Days’ Indie Standouts On Dune Weekend – Specialty Box Office

Julio Torres’s directorial debut Problemista from A24 posted the highest per-screen average of the weekend with a solid limited opening, grossing $140.9k on five screens in New York and LA with multiple sold out Q&As.

The film starring Torres and Tilda Swinton saw a PSA of $28k and strong exits at all locations.

A surreal comedy about a young aspiring toy designer from El Salvador navigating New York City and the U.S. immigration system, it premiered at SXSW last year. Expands to select top markets this weekend with a nationwide rollout to follow.

Oscar-Nominated Shorts from ShortsTV and Magnolia hit a solid $330k on 258 screens in week three, looking set to surpass last year’s $3.025 million, likely by the end of this week, Magnolia said. It’s grossed about $200k more so far this year than it had at the same point in 2023. The program, broken into three feature length films for animated, live action and documentary shorts, saw a peak gross in 2019 of $3.53 million. It’s getting closer to hitting that again, possibly this year, but more likely next.

New opening Shayda, the debut feature from Iranian-Australian director Noora Niasari, saw a three-day gross of $10k on two screens.

Oscar-nominated holdovers: Neon’s Perfect Days by Wim Wenders saw a strong $480k in week four on 271 screens, for a cume of $2.2 million.

Searchlight Pictures Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos starring Emma Stone grossed $400k at 550 locations for a $33 million domestic cume.

Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction from Amazon MGM Studios saw $350k from 480 runs for a cume of $20.6 million.

A24’s The Zone Of Interest by Jonathan Glazer continued on 571 screens for an estimated $204k weekend and a $7.8 million domestic cume.

